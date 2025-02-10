Everyone must participate in war against drugs: Tripura CM

Agartala, Feb 10: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday appealed to everyone, including students and youths to participate wholeheartedly in the government’s ‘War Against Drugs’ mission and make the state a drug-free society.

The Chief Minister made this appeal while addressing ‘Jagriti-2025’, an Inter-College Quiz Competition at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan, saying that the drug menace has been affecting society, especially the youths. ‘

“We have also undertaken a massive campaign under the ‘Nesha Mukt Tripura (Drug-Free Tripura). While Tripura Police and other agencies are working towards this goal, common people, students, youths, women and others must get involved in this campaign to make this crusade a successful endeavour,” said Saha.

He said that quiz competitions, which raise awareness about road accidents, are essential in the present time. The Chief Minister said due to road accidents, the state and the country are losing valuable human resources and awareness is also crucial for consumer protection.

He emphasised that students are the future of the country, and making them aware of consumer protection and road safety would be beneficial for the government. Noting that the students of the state are excelling both nationally and internationally, the Chief Minister said that Pritam Das, a student from southern Tripura’s Belonia had the opportunity to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha’ in New Delhi and directly interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

“Pritam diligently and brilliantly articulated everything before the Prime Minister, and I am really proud of him. He represents all of us. Tripura’s students are now doing well in every field. Everyone must come forward to identify and report those engaged in drug peddling. If society remains well, students can perform even better.”

Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio, said that the condition and overall environments of schools and colleges were pathetic 30 years ago while crude bombs used to be thrown during exams. However, the situation has changed now. But a new threat of drugs has emerged, everyone must participate in the ‘War Against Drugs’ mission to curb the growing menaces.

“Many road accidents occur because people do not wear helmets properly, leading to fatal injuries. Youngsters are riding bikes but not wearing helmets correctly, and pillion riders are also neglecting safety. Compared to the rest of the country, the number of accidents in our state is much lower, but we must take precautions.

People must avoid over speeding, driving under the influence, and using mobile phones while driving. We are also setting up trauma centers across the state,” he added.

IANS