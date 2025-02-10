Assam MP opposes China’s dam construction on Brahmaputra in Tibet

GUWAHATI, Feb. 10: Lok Sabha MP from Assam and state BJP chief Dilip Saikia has strongly opposed China’s construction of the world’s largest dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet.

During the Zero Hour in Parliament on Monday, Saikia raised concerns that China’s move to build the massive dam would have devastating effects on the climate of Assam and the entire Northeast, endangering the region’s civilisation, culture and environment.

He urged the central government to take immediate diplomatic and strategic measures to halt the construction of the dam, ensuring the safety and future of Assam and the Northeast by engaging in bilateral discussions with China.

The Brahmaputra River originates in Tibet, flows through China, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, and finally enters Bangladesh.

“In China, this river is known as the Yarlung Tsangpo. The dam is planned to be constructed in the vast Himalayan valley on the eastern edge of the Tibetan plateau, very close to the Arunachal Pradesh border, within a region known as the “Bend of Fire Zone”. Given the seismic activity in this area, the construction of such a massive dam poses a serious environmental threat and a grave danger to local communities,” the MP said.

“The region frequently experiences earthquakes, and the construction of this dam will put immense pressure on the ecosystem, potentially triggering catastrophic disasters,” the MP said.

“The north-eastern states of India and Bangladesh are already facing severe floods, and the environmental changes caused by this dam will exacerbate these challenges, leading to increased landslides, earthquakes, and floods. This will pose a significant threat to the region’s civilisation, environment, culture and social fabric,” Saikia said.

Once completed, the dam will be the largest river dam in the world.

According to a 2023 report, the hydroelectric project is expected to generate over 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

The Assam MP also highlighted that China is investing approximately 137 billion US dollars in constructing this dam, making it the largest of its kind globally.

“The dam will store a vast amount of water, giving China complete control over the river’s flow. This could result in either water shortages or devastating floods in Northeast India, making the region perpetually vulnerable. Additionally, China’s influence will extend dangerously close to the Arunachal Pradesh border,” he warned.