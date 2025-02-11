Tuesday, February 11, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India ready to share its experience, expertise with world to ensure AI future for all: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Paris, Feb 11: India is developing AI applications for the public good and has one of the world’s largest AI talent pools, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday, adding that the country is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that the “AI future is for Good, and for All”.

Addressing the ‘AI Action Summit’ here, PM Modi said India is also building its own large language model (LLM), considering its diversity. “We also have a unique public-private partnership model for pooling resources like computing power. It is made available to our start-ups and researchers at an affordable cost,” informed the Prime Minister.

PM Modi further stated while the positive potential of AI is absolutely amazing, there are many biases that we need to think carefully about. “We must build quality data sets, free from biases. We must democratise technology and create people-centric applications. We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation, and deepfakes. And, we must also ensure that technology is rooted in local ecosystems for it to be effective and useful,” PM Modi emphasised.

AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed and being adopted and deployed even faster. There is also a deep inter-dependence across borders. “Therefore, there is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards, that uphold our shared values, address risks, and build trust,” said the Prime Minister.

The country last month announced to launch its safe and secure indigenous AI model within six months at an affordable cost. Aligning with India’s broader vision to become a global artificial intelligence (AI) hub, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget speech, announced the creation of three Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in AI for education. According to PM Modi, governance is not just about managing risks and rivalries.

“Governance is also about ensuring access to all, especially in the Global South. It is where the capacities are most lacking – be it compute power, talent, data, or the financial resources,” he mentioned.

“AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to Sustainable Development Goals becomes easier and faster,” the Prime Minister added. To do this, the world must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency.

On the debate of job losses due to AI, the Prime Minister said history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology. “Its nature changes and new types of jobs are created. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future,” he noted. India has successfully built a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for over 1.4 billion people at a very low cost. It is built around an open and accessible network. It has regulations, and a wide range of applications to modernize our economy, reform governance and transform the lives of our people.

“We have unlocked the power of data through our Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture. And, we have made digital commerce democratic and accessible to all. This vision is the foundation of India’s National AI Mission,” said PM Modi. Today, India leads in AI adoption and techno-legal solutions on data privacy.

“We are at the dawn of the AI age that will shape the course of humanity. Some people worry about machines becoming superior in intelligence to humans. But, no one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us humans,” the Prime Minister told the gathering.

IANS

Previous article
Manipur govt urges people not to spread rumours, otherwise action will be taken as per law
Next article
Meghalaya BJP gives 40 days to fact-finding panel on illegal coal mining
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya BJP gives 40 days to fact-finding panel on illegal coal mining

SHILLONG, Feb 11: Meghalaya State BJP on Tuesday granted 40 days' time to its fact- finding committee headed...
NATIONAL

Manipur govt urges people not to spread rumours, otherwise action will be taken as per law

Imphal, Feb 11: The Manipur government on Tuesday urged people not to fall prey to unverified news, rumours...
NATIONAL

J&K: Two soldiers including captain killed in landmine explosion in Akhnoor sector

Jammu, Feb 11: Two soldiers including an officer were killed on Tuesday in an improvised explosive device (IED)...
Business

Trump suspends US Foreign Corruption Act; Adani Group stocks surge

Washington, Feb 11: After US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to halt the enforcement of a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya BJP gives 40 days to fact-finding panel on illegal coal mining

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 11: Meghalaya State BJP on Tuesday granted...

Manipur govt urges people not to spread rumours, otherwise action will be taken as per law

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Feb 11: The Manipur government on Tuesday urged...

J&K: Two soldiers including captain killed in landmine explosion in Akhnoor sector

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Feb 11: Two soldiers including an officer were...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya BJP gives 40 days to fact-finding panel on illegal coal mining

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 11: Meghalaya State BJP on Tuesday granted...

Manipur govt urges people not to spread rumours, otherwise action will be taken as per law

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Feb 11: The Manipur government on Tuesday urged...

J&K: Two soldiers including captain killed in landmine explosion in Akhnoor sector

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Feb 11: Two soldiers including an officer were...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge