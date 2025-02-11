Meghalaya BJP gives 40 days to fact-finding panel on illegal coal mining

SHILLONG, Feb 11: Meghalaya State BJP on Tuesday granted 40 days’ time to its fact- finding committee headed by State BJP vice president Bernard N Marak to look into the alleged illegal coal mining in Meghalaya.

“The committee has been granted 40 days’ time to come up with a report on the same,” stated State BJP General Secretary, Wankitbok Pohshna.

He also informed that in a partial modification to the fact-finding committee that was constituted by State BJP president Rikman Momin, the party has added additional members to it.

The committee includes, Bernard R Marak as Convener, Mariahom Kharkrang as Secretary and Lakhon Biam, Raphius Sangma, Commanderful Sana, Karbar Tyngkan, Kong Daniella Nonglait, Kong Darihun Marbaniang, Arun Kumar Pramod Jain as members.

The Meghalaya BJP is gearing up to “expose” alleged illegal coal mining and transportation activities in Meghalaya.

Party officials have been intensively researching the matter and preparing a detailed report that will soon be submitted to the party headquarters in Delhi for further action.

“We have done our homework and compiled a comprehensive report. The committee will review our findings, and we hope that the party president will take up the issue with the higher level,” BJP vice president Bernard N Marak had announced earlier.