MEGHALAYA

Over 7,300 LPU students get offers from top MNCs

SHILLONG, Feb 10: A total of 7,361 B.Tech students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) have secured placement packages from leading multinational companies, with one student bagging an extraordinary Rs 1.03 crore offer.
According to a statement here, Betireddy Naga Vamsi Reddy, a final-year B.Tech student in Robotics and Automation, received this record-breaking package from a top AI robotics firm.
Reddy, set to graduate in May 2025, will join the company as a Robotics Engineer.
“The previous placement season was equally impressive, with industry giants offering attractive compensation packages. Among the highest-paying companies, Palo Alto Networks led with Rs 54.75 LPA, followed by Nutanix at Rs 53 LPA, and Microsoft at Rs 52.20 LPA,” the statement said.
This year, the university’s placement drive has seen leading companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Nutanix, Microsoft, CISCO, PayPal, and Amazon recruit LPU graduates. Among the 7,361 placements, over 1,700 students secured offers ranging from Rs 10 LPA to Rs 1 crore per annum, with the average package from top MNCs recorded at ₹16 LPA. (Sponsored)

