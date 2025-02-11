Tuesday, February 11, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Trump serious about making Canada 51st state

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Washington, Feb 10: President Donald Trump said he is serious about wanting Canada to become the 51st state in an interview that aired Sunday during the Super Bowl preshow.
“Yeah it is,” Trump told Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier when asked whether his talk of annexing Canada is “a real thing” – as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently warned.
“I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen,” he said. “Why are we paying $200 billion a year, essentially a subsidy to Canada?” The US is not subsidising Canada. The US buys products from the natural resource-rich nation, including commodities like oil. While the trade gap in goods has ballooned in recent years to $72 billion in 2023, the deficit largely reflects America’s imports of Canadian energy.
Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada would be better off if it agreed to become the 51st US state – a prospect that is deeply unpopular among Canadians.
Trudeau said Friday during a closed-door session with business and labor leaders that Trump’s talk of making Canada the 51st US state was “a real thing” and tied to desire for access to the country’s natural resources. (AP)

Previous article
‘Op Devil Hunt’ sees 1,300 arrests in B’desh
Next article
World leaders, CEOs, scientists from 100 countries attend AI summit
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

World leaders, CEOs, scientists from 100 countries attend AI summit

Paris, Feb 10: Major world leaders are meeting for an AI summit in Paris, where challenging diplomatic talks...
INTERNATIONAL

‘Op Devil Hunt’ sees 1,300 arrests in B’desh

New Delhi, Feb 10: Bangladesh’s security forces have arrested over 1,300 individuals till Monday in a major crackdown...
INTERNATIONAL

Salman Rushdie’s attempted murder trial begins

Mayville, Feb 10: Lawyers began delivering opening statements Monday at the trial of the man charged with trying...
INTERNATIONAL

Farmers and their tractors protest over the changes to inheritance tax rules in the budget which introduced new taxes on farms worth more...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

World leaders, CEOs, scientists from 100 countries attend AI summit

INTERNATIONAL 0
Paris, Feb 10: Major world leaders are meeting for...

‘Op Devil Hunt’ sees 1,300 arrests in B’desh

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 10: Bangladesh’s security forces have arrested...

Salman Rushdie’s attempted murder trial begins

INTERNATIONAL 0
Mayville, Feb 10: Lawyers began delivering opening statements Monday...
Load more

Popular news

World leaders, CEOs, scientists from 100 countries attend AI summit

INTERNATIONAL 0
Paris, Feb 10: Major world leaders are meeting for...

‘Op Devil Hunt’ sees 1,300 arrests in B’desh

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 10: Bangladesh’s security forces have arrested...

Salman Rushdie’s attempted murder trial begins

INTERNATIONAL 0
Mayville, Feb 10: Lawyers began delivering opening statements Monday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge