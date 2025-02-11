‘Op Devil Hunt’ sees 1,300 arrests in B’desh

New Delhi, Feb 10: Bangladesh’s security forces have arrested over 1,300 individuals till Monday in a major crackdown that began on Saturday that is aimed at quelling a new wave of violence that has rocked the country for the last few days.

The nationwide operation, dubbed ‘Operation Devil Hunt,’ was launched by the Chief adviser Muhammad Yunus-led interim government following a series of violent incidents targeting properties linked to deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s family and key members of her Awami League party.

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government ordered ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ on Saturday after the attack on students and civilians in the Gazipur district on Friday night.

The violence quickly spread across the country, with mobs targeting symbols of the Awami League and escalating tensions between political factions.

The joint forces involved in the operation include army personnel, police, and specialised units. To date, the authorities have arrested 1,300 people in connection with the unrest and violence that has gripped the nation over the past four days.

The interim government has vowed to root out “all Devils” that are attempting to destabilise the country, emphasising its resolve to restore order as it completes its six-month tenure in power.

One of the most alarming incidents during the violence occurred when protesters set fire to the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh, located in the capital Dhaka. This house holds immense national significance, as it was from here that Rahman declared Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan in 1971.

In response to the growing unrest, a command centre has been established to monitor and oversee the execution of ‘Operation Devil Hunt.’ The Chief Adviser’s office confirmed that the operation is in full swing, with additional efforts to ensure law and order are maintained.

B’desh Foreign Affairs Advisor likely to meet Jaishankar in Muscat

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain is likely to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference in Oman next week as part of efforts to prevent further strains in bilateral ties, according to a report on Monday. The 8th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC 2025) is set to take place in Muscat on February 16-17. Organised by the New Delhi-based research institute India Foundation in collaboration with Oman’s foreign ministry, the conference serves as a key platform for regional dialogue. (Agencies)