SPORTS Karnataka’s Kiran and Prasna perform during an acrobatic gymnastics at the 38th National Games, in Dehradun, on Tuesday. (PTI) By: Agencies Date: February 12, 2025 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleKujur picks 3rd gold, Jyothi 2nd title; 15 race walkers better recordNext articleZaheer warns against excessive experimentation Related articles SPORTS India eye ODI sweep Match starts at 1:30pm IST Ahmedabad, Feb 11: A big knock from Virat Kohli’s currently silent bat along with... SPORTS Trophy win would justify India loss: Duckett Ahmedabad, Feb 11: Opener Ben Duckett says he does not care if England are beaten 3-0 in their... SPORTS Zaheer warns against excessive experimentation New Delhi, Feb 11: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has voiced his concerns over Team India head coach... SPORTS Kujur picks 3rd gold, Jyothi 2nd title; 15 race walkers better record Dehradun, Feb 11: Rising sprinter Animesh Kujur and star hurdler Jyothi Yarraji clinched the men’s and women’s 200m...