Wednesday, February 12, 2025
SPORTS

Zaheer warns against excessive experimentation

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 11: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has voiced his concerns over Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s “excessive flexible approach” in the white-ball setup, cautioning that too much experimentation and frequent changes could lead to player insecurity.
While acknowledging that flexibility is important, Zaheer stressed the need for clear communication and structured guidelines to maintain squad stability.“You’ve said that you’ve got to have flexibility. Number one and two will be there, but the others are going to be flexible. Within that flexibility, some rules also apply,” Zaheer said on Cricbuzz.“There are certain protocols you have to follow. Certain communication needs to happen, which is going to streamline things. Otherwise, you are creating insecurity,” he said. (IANS)

