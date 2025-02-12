Wednesday, February 12, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Mizoram Police seize arms & ammunition, three held

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Aizawl, Feb 12: Mizoram Police seized a large cache of sophisticated arms, ammunition and other items from the state’s Lunglei district, which shares a border with unfenced Bangladesh, officials said. Three persons – two residents of Mizoram, and one inhabitant of neighbouring Tripura, who were carrying the arms and ammunition in the car, were also arrested.

They belong to the Chakma community. An official said that acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car at Lunglei Bazar in southern Mizoram and recovered two AK-47 rifles, five US-made M4 carbines, 20 magazines, 504 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and 4,675 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.

The police personnel also recovered Rs 49,550 in cash, some documents, SIM cards, ATM cards and five mobile phones. The arms-laden car was coming from Thenzawl in central Mizoram’s Serchhip district, which shares a border with Champhai district, a hotspot for smuggling of drugs, arms, ammunition and other contraband from Myanmar.

“We are interrogating the arms peddlers but yet to ascertain the final destination of the arms,” the official said. The arrested persons have been identified as Roni Chakma, 45, (Tripura), Anirban Chakma, (34) (Lawngtlai district, Mizoram) and Ribeng, 24, (Lunglei district, Mizoram).

Intelligence officials suggested that arms smuggling activities in Mizoram amidst the ongoing conflicts in Myanmar and after the unrest began in Bangladesh in July, especially after the fall of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5.

Meanwhile, on January 15, Mizoram police seized a large cache of arms and ammunition from Saithah village in bordering Mamit District, which also shares an unfenced border with Bangladesh. The arms and ammunition seized include six AK-47 rifles, 10,050 cartridges of AK-47 rifles and 13 Magazines.

A Police official had said that these arms and ammunition were intended to be supplied by an insurgent outfit based in Myanmar to the rebel group in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of southeast Bangladesh. The official had said that in connection with the arms seizure, five accused have been arrested.

Among those detained is a top leader of the Chin National Front (CNF), an insurgent group based in Myanmar. The official said that the confiscated arms and ammunition were intended for trade between the CNF from Myanmar, a prominent rebel organisation and the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF-P), another insurgent group active in the CHT.

IANS

Previous article
Unwavering friendship between PM Modi and Macron underpins India-France ties
Next article
3rd ODI: Gill’s ton, all-round bowling show help India sweep England 3-0
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

3rd ODI: Gill’s ton, all-round bowling show help India sweep England 3-0

Ahmedabad, Feb 12: Opener Shubman Gill’s majestic 112, along with solid half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer (78) and Virat...
INTERNATIONAL

Unwavering friendship between PM Modi and Macron underpins India-France ties

Marseille (France), Feb 12: Underscoring strong ties between the two countries, his warm equation and personal friendship with...
NATIONAL

J&K: Wreath laying ceremony of two soldiers held in Akhnoor sector

Jammu, Feb 12: General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Nagrota headquartered White Knight Corps, Lt General, Navin Sachdeva on...
MEGHALAYA

Activist questions MPSC candidate’s ST status

Tura, Feb 12: Social activist from Tura Cherian Momin has opposed the inclusion of one, Esther Ngurlienmoi Marak...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

3rd ODI: Gill’s ton, all-round bowling show help India sweep England 3-0

News Alert 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 12: Opener Shubman Gill’s majestic 112, along...

Unwavering friendship between PM Modi and Macron underpins India-France ties

INTERNATIONAL 0
Marseille (France), Feb 12: Underscoring strong ties between the...

J&K: Wreath laying ceremony of two soldiers held in Akhnoor sector

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Feb 12: General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Nagrota...
Load more

Popular news

3rd ODI: Gill’s ton, all-round bowling show help India sweep England 3-0

News Alert 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 12: Opener Shubman Gill’s majestic 112, along...

Unwavering friendship between PM Modi and Macron underpins India-France ties

INTERNATIONAL 0
Marseille (France), Feb 12: Underscoring strong ties between the...

J&K: Wreath laying ceremony of two soldiers held in Akhnoor sector

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Feb 12: General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Nagrota...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge