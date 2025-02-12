Unwavering friendship between PM Modi and Macron underpins India-France ties

Marseille (France), Feb 12: Underscoring strong ties between the two countries, his warm equation and personal friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron personally came to see off PM Modi at the airport as he wrapped up a historic visit to the country on Wednesday.

“Thank you France! A productive visit concludes, where I attended programmes ranging from AI, commerce, energy and cultural linkages. Gratitude to President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France,” said PM Modi as he emplaned for the United States.

Macron’s special gesture marked the extraordinary camaraderie that was once again on full display between the two leaders during the landmark visit. It began with the trademark friendly hug upon PM Modi’s arrival in Paris for a dinner at the Elysee Palace on Monday, continued with several warm embraces during the AI Action Summit — that Prime Minister co-chaired with the French President — on Tuesday and capped on Wednesday during a phenomenal day spent in the ancient city of Marseille with a packed schedule.

Reflecting the personal rapport between the two leaders, PM Modi and President Macron had flown together from Paris to Marseille in the French Presidential Aircraft on Tuesday evening.

After PM Modi held discussions with “friend” Macron on the full spectrum of bilateral relations, key global and regional issues along with the progress on 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership, the French President hosted a dinner in honour of Prime Minister in the coastal town of Cassis, near Marseille.

Both leaders have established a strong bonhomie over the recent years, giving new depth and strength to the India-France Strategic Partnership. France, a resident power of the Indo-Pacific, considers India as its “foremost strategic partner” in Asia.

“A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade,” said Macron in July 2023 as he welcomed PM Modi with a warm hug at the famed Champs-Elysees avenue “1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!” said PM Modi in his reply to the French President.

It was during that visit that Prime Minister Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest award, by Macron who called India an “essential partner for all the major challenges” of the 21st century.

In January 2024, as he welcomed Macron at India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations – France’s sixth participation as Chief Guest at Republic Day, the highest of any other nation – PM Modi asserted that the French President’s presence not only strengthens the ties between both nations but also adds a significant chapter to the shared history of friendship and collaboration.

The deep mutual trust and unwavering friendship between the two leaders that underpins Indo-French ties was once again evident during the latest visit. A day after co-chairing the AI Summit with Macron, Prime Minister Modi visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in Cadarache in the south of France in what was the first visit by any Head of State or Head of Government to one of the most ambitious fusion energy projects in the world.

IANS