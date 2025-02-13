Thursday, February 13, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Aero Show 2025: BJP MP takes sortie in indigenous trainer plane; lauds India’s Defence Atmanirbharta

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bengaluru, Feb 13: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya took a sortie on the HTT-40, India’s fully indigenous Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA), at the Aero Show on Thursday. Soon after his sortie, he reflected on the journey of the making of the HTT-40, saying that India has now moved on from scams under the UPA to self-reliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi by developing its own fully indigenous BTA.

He added, “Flying the HTT-40 was an incredible experience. This aircraft is a testament to India’s engineering excellence and a shining example of how, with the right policy and support, our scientists and engineers can achieve anything.”

The HTT-40, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force (IAF), is a fully aerobatic aircraft, powered by a four-bladed turbo-prop engine, equipped with a state-of-the-art glass cockpit and the latest safety features, including a zero-zero ejection seat.

It marks another significant step towards achieving greater self-reliance in Defence and aviation, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by eliminating the dependency on foreign BTAs for pilot training.

Speaking after his sortie, Surya said, “The HTT-40 represents India’s journey from scam to self-reliance, from foreign dependency to Atmanirbharta.” He highlighted how in 2012, under the UPA government, India procured Swiss Pilatus trainer aircraft through a Rs 3,000 crore deal.

However, the procurement process was later riddled with irregularities, leading to a CBI enquiry in 2019, which revealed the involvement of middlemen in the deal. Consequently, Pilatus was blacklisted, leaving India in urgent need of an indigenous training aircraft. During this time, HAL had been working on a domestic alternative.

However, the indigenous programme faced repeated setbacks and it was only in 2014, under the Prime Minister’s leadership and with then Defence Minister, late Manohar Parrikar’s support, that HAL received the necessary funding and policy backing to revive the trainer aircraft project.

“Within 40 months, HAL successfully developed the HTT-40, proving India’s ability to transition from import dependency to self-reliance in the aviation sector,” Surya stated.

“This achievement is dedicated to the late Manohar Parrikar, whose vision for self-reliance in Defence was instrumental in reviving the indigenous trainer programme,” he further said.

“The HTT-40 was first inaugurated by him under the guidance of PM Modi and today, it stands as a symbol of India’s transformation in Defence manufacturing,” said Surya. The success of HTT-40 would not have been possible without the relentless efforts of HAL’s chief designers, Suma Prakash and Ramanand, along with an entire team of engineers, scientists, and workers.

“On behalf of the citizens of India, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to HAL and its workforce for this historic achievement. This is a win for our nation, and it showcases our ability to develop cutting-edge Defence technology,” Surya said.

With HAL now producing low-cost, high-performance combat aircraft, several nations, particularly from the Global South, are showing interest in acquiring Indian-made fighter jets. “India is not just securing its own Defence needs but is also emerging as a global leader in aerospace technology. Many countries in the Global South will soon procure HAL-made combat aircraft, further strengthening India’s position as a Defence exporter,” he added.

Pilot Group Captain Prabhas Awasthi (Retd), Senior flying instructor, Group Captain N.S. Murthy (Retd), Deputy Chief Flight Test Engineer, in charge for HTT 40 development and testing, Borlingappa AGM HTT 40 and team of engineers and technicians of Aircraft Research and Development Centre HAL were present.

IANS

Previous article
AR Rahman describes ‘Chhaava’ as more than just a story, calls the film a ‘roar of emotion’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

AR Rahman describes ‘Chhaava’ as more than just a story, calls the film a ‘roar of emotion’

Mumbai, Feb 13:  National Award-winning singer A.R. Rahman recently shared his deep admiration for the upcoming film “Chhaava,”...
NATIONAL

Bengal Police deny permission for Mohan Bhagwat’s meeting, RSS moves HC

Kolkata, Feb 13: The West Bengal unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, on Thursday, approached a single judge bench...
SPORTS

India adopt high-risk-high-reward approach in CT squad selection

CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 Bengaluru, Feb 12: It aligns with head coach Gautam Gambhir’s high-risk-high-reward approach but can India’s Champions...
SPORTS

Dhawan named ambassador for CT’25

CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 Dubai, Feb 12: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was on Wednesday named as one of the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AR Rahman describes ‘Chhaava’ as more than just a story, calls the film a ‘roar of emotion’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 13:  National Award-winning singer A.R. Rahman recently...

Bengal Police deny permission for Mohan Bhagwat’s meeting, RSS moves HC

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 13: The West Bengal unit of Rashtriya...

India adopt high-risk-high-reward approach in CT squad selection

SPORTS 0
CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 Bengaluru, Feb 12: It aligns with head...
Load more

Popular news

AR Rahman describes ‘Chhaava’ as more than just a story, calls the film a ‘roar of emotion’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 13:  National Award-winning singer A.R. Rahman recently...

Bengal Police deny permission for Mohan Bhagwat’s meeting, RSS moves HC

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 13: The West Bengal unit of Rashtriya...

India adopt high-risk-high-reward approach in CT squad selection

SPORTS 0
CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 Bengaluru, Feb 12: It aligns with head...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge