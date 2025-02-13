Thursday, February 13, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNews Alert

AR Rahman describes ‘Chhaava’ as more than just a story, calls the film a ‘roar of emotion’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Feb 13:  National Award-winning singer A.R. Rahman recently shared his deep admiration for the upcoming film “Chhaava,” describing it as “more than just a story.” He called Vicky Kaushal starrer the ‘roar of a beating heart.’

Rahman expressed how the emotional essence of the film resonated with him on a personal level. In a statement, the singer emphasized the unique and profound connection he felt with the film’s narrative, saying, “Some movies aren’t just stories—they are the roar of a beating heart. Chhaava is one of them. I thoroughly enjoyed composing the score, BGM, and songs with the incredible team of Laxman Utekar, Dinesh Vijan, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and my amazing music team. To all the fans, I hope you enjoy this music as much as we enjoyed creating it. And I can’t wait for you to experience our performance! Chhaava releases on February 14th in cinemas near you.”

Interestingly, AR Rahman took the stage by storm with an electrifying live performance at the launch event for the Chhaava album. His performance was a celebration of the film’s soundtrack, which has already generated immense buzz among fans. The event, which was attended by the film’s cast and crew, including Vicky and Rashmika Mandanna, saw Rahman perform some of the most exciting tracks from the album.

Speaking about the same, Kaushal shared, “It’s truly an honor to be part of Chhaava, especially with the legendary A.R. Rahman sir composing the music. This film marks my first collaboration with him, and watching him perform these beautiful tracks live has been an unforgettable experience I will cherish for the rest of my life. Now that the album is launched, I’m incredibly excited for audiences to experience these songs, which are so powerful and I hope it resonates with each one of you.”

Rashmika added, “Vicky and I are in awe of the honor it has been to collaborate with the unparalleled A.R. Rahman sir on Chhaava. Every song in this album carries a piece of history—stories of love, sacrifice, and duty—woven together so beautifully. Watching Rahman sir bring the emotional depth of the film into the music has been a surreal experience and truly one of the most defining moments of my career. Being part of such a monumental film is a privilege I’ll forever cherish.”

“Chhaava” stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with Rashmika as Maharani Yesubai. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel “Chhava” by Shivaji Sawant. The movie will hit theatres on February 14.

IANS

Previous article
Bengal Police deny permission for Mohan Bhagwat’s meeting, RSS moves HC
Next article
Aero Show 2025: BJP MP takes sortie in indigenous trainer plane; lauds India’s Defence Atmanirbharta
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Aero Show 2025: BJP MP takes sortie in indigenous trainer plane; lauds India’s Defence Atmanirbharta

Bengaluru, Feb 13: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya took a sortie on the HTT-40, India's fully indigenous Basic...
NATIONAL

Bengal Police deny permission for Mohan Bhagwat’s meeting, RSS moves HC

Kolkata, Feb 13: The West Bengal unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, on Thursday, approached a single judge bench...
SPORTS

India adopt high-risk-high-reward approach in CT squad selection

CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 Bengaluru, Feb 12: It aligns with head coach Gautam Gambhir’s high-risk-high-reward approach but can India’s Champions...
SPORTS

Dhawan named ambassador for CT’25

CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 Dubai, Feb 12: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was on Wednesday named as one of the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Aero Show 2025: BJP MP takes sortie in indigenous trainer plane; lauds India’s Defence Atmanirbharta

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Feb 13: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya took...

Bengal Police deny permission for Mohan Bhagwat’s meeting, RSS moves HC

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 13: The West Bengal unit of Rashtriya...

India adopt high-risk-high-reward approach in CT squad selection

SPORTS 0
CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 Bengaluru, Feb 12: It aligns with head...
Load more

Popular news

Aero Show 2025: BJP MP takes sortie in indigenous trainer plane; lauds India’s Defence Atmanirbharta

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Feb 13: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya took...

Bengal Police deny permission for Mohan Bhagwat’s meeting, RSS moves HC

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 13: The West Bengal unit of Rashtriya...

India adopt high-risk-high-reward approach in CT squad selection

SPORTS 0
CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 Bengaluru, Feb 12: It aligns with head...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge