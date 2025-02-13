Ex-CEM Syiem a strong contender in Mawkhar-Pynthor’s 3-way clash

CONSTITUENCY WATCH

SHILLONG, Feb 12: The Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah constituency is set for a three-way contest in the upcoming KHADC polls, scheduled for February 21, with the key contenders being sitting Congress MDC Pynshngain N Syiem, UDP candidate James Ban Basaiawmoit, and VPP candidate Strong Pillar Kharjana.

Other candidates in the fray include Jubanlang Kharbikhiew (HSPDP), Kordor L Nongkynrih (NPP), Diton John Wahlang (Independent), and Raymond Basaiawmoit (KHNAM). However, most candidates have maintained a low-profile campaign, with minimal public engagement beyond small pocket meetings. Syiem, a former Deputy CEM, has actively served the constituency over the past five years, positioning himself as a strong contender. His primary challenge comes from Basaiawmoit (UDP) and Kharjana (VPP).

Syiem first contested from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah in the 2019 KHADC polls after defeats in the 2018 Assembly elections from Mawsynram and the Ranikor bypoll. Despite entering the race at the last minute, he managed to defeat the then-sitting MDC, Basaiawmoit, by 240 votes.

Basaiawmoit, a two-time MDC from the constituency, is determined to reclaim his seat. Once an ally of Syiem, he joined the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) before the 2018 elections. However, their relationship soured when Syiem decided to contest from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah, ultimately defeating him in 2019.

Basaiawmoit’s return to politics comes after a long break, as he chose not to contest the 2023 Assembly polls despite offers from multiple parties. Political observers believe he faces an uphill task in rebuilding his support base. Some argue he would have had a stronger advantage had he announced his candidacy earlier. Additionally, reports suggest that several leaders who supported Basaiawmoit have now shifted allegiance to Syiem.

Meanwhile, VPP candidate Kharjana is banking on the party’s popularity, though he faces skepticism from the electorate, who view him as an outsider. In the 2019 KHADC elections, he contested from Jaiaw on a KHNAM ticket. His candidacy has also caused friction within the VPP, as North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum opposed the decision to field him from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah instead of Jaiaw.

Despite being the local MLA, Nongrum has chosen not to campaign for VPP candidates in Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah and Jaiaw, raising questions about whether this will impact Kharjana’s prospects.

However, Kharjana remains a formidable challenger.

If the VPP can replicate its success from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where it secured a significant share of votes in North Shillong (7,741 votes) and Pynthorumkhrah (11,834 votes), he could pose a serious threat to both Syiem and Basaiawmoit.

A total of 23,208 voters, including 12,744 women and 10,463 men, will cast their ballots in Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah. Following delimitation, Mawpat and Umsawli — previously under Mawlai and Laitumkhrah-Malki — have now been added to the constituency.