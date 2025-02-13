Perfect: Ed Sheeran enthralls Shillong

SHILLONG, Feb 12: Ed Sheeran kicked off a memorable evening in Shillong by telling the audience, “This is the loudest and most enthusiastic audience so far.” With that statement, he set a sincere tone for a night in a stadium that appeared to be full. The show began with Castle on a Hill.

The choice resonated with the nearly full stadium and immediately engaged the local crowd. Shortly afterward, Sheeran moved to Shivers. As he performed, the earlier cool night shifted into an atmosphere filled with cheers and claps. The live execution of these tracks confirmed that, for this evening, nothing compared to the authenticity of a performance delivered in the moment.

Throughout the set, Sheeran alternated between upbeat numbers and more subdued, reflective songs. He delivered hits such as Shape of You and Bad Habits, which had the predominantly young crowd moving with energy. In contrast, his softer love songs gave couples an opportunity to share quieter moments during the performance.

Dressed in a T-shirt that had “Shillong,” written on it, Sheeran maintained a casual appearance. He repeated his appreciation for the crowd by noting that this had been the best response he had encountered during his India Mathematics tour.

It may be noted that he is the first international star to have embarked on a six-city tour in India.

Local attendee Idashisha Marwein, sharing her perspective after the show, said, “I have been to many concerts in Shillong, but tonight felt different. Ed’s performance came across as personal, and the way the crowd responded made every song feel unique. When he said we were the best crowd, it resonated with all of us.”

Visitors also added their voices to the celebration. Amit Baruah, who travelled from Assam to attend the concert, commented, “I came here with high expectations, and the energy in Shillong met them. The performance connected me to the music and the community in a real way.”

All his songs were performed live. From the reflective verses of A Team to the closing notes of Perfect, the absence of pre-recorded effects kept the focus on the raw exchange between Sheeran and his audience. Since, Vehicles were barred from the SRGT parking lot after 3 pm, which did help ease public movement later in the evening, and also pre concert. Similarly, while the emphasis on live music was appreciated, the stage lighting and sound and transitions also appeared coordinated, and so were the lovely visual effects.

Few visitors did complain about not being able to top up their bands as that was the only way to buy food, and water, as the network was not working, but this is a situation that is encountered all across the country, during concerts.

In summary, Ed Sheeran’s performance in Shillong proved to be a live music experience built on genuine interaction and strong vocal delivery.

Sheeran also mentioned how he got to go around in the day, and got to interact with some kids, and he has been in love with this beautiful town.