Inadequate land compensation for road project riles EGH residents

WILLIAMNAGAR, Feb 12: Residents of Rongjeng in East Garo Hills (EGH) have expressed anger, resentment and confusion over the quantum of land compensation being provided to landowners in the case of the road widening project that is being taken up by the NHIDCL.

The villagers, who have tried on many occasions to seek clarity on the matter, sought a transparent process that provides fair compensation to those who are likely to lose land and in many cases, even their livelihoods.

According to the villagers, many of them refused to sign the consent form citing dissatisfaction with the quantum of compensation being offered. However, some have visited the revenue office to sign the documents amid rumours that the government may proceed with the acquisition without providing compensation, if they do not comply. A commercial property owner, SN Sangma, who operates a grocery store that serves as her livelihood was privately shown an offer of approximately Rs 8 lakh at the revenue office when she visited. However she was not given any written confirmation or offer letter nor was she allowed to take a photograph of the document.

“This shop is a commercial asset that I inherited from my late father. As an unemployed, it is my only source of income that supports my family and my siblings. Through various business activities conducted at this shop, I earn an annual income of approximately Rs 12-15 lakh. Losing this shop would severely affect my financial stability and my ability to provide for my family. However, I have been informed that the compensation being offered to me is approximately Rs 8 lakh, which I believe is an insufficient amount, considering the importance of this property to my livelihood and well-being,” said the shop owner.

On Monday, a group of villagers attempted to meet the deputy commissioner to raise their grievances but were unable to do so as the DC had other work and only stayed briefly.

Frustrated by the lack of engagement from authorities, the villagers are now considering approaching the High Court for intervention and a fair compensation process.

Social activist Cherian Momin felt the compensation process was suspicious and there may be corruption involved.

“The landowners are not given any written document with the compensation amount and the administration has yet to publish a public notice regarding the compensation details,” said Momin while adding that under the Meghalaya Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013 (Rules 2015), the prior consent of at least 80% of affected families is required before acquisition can proceed.

Villagers have alleged that the process lacks transparency with landowners being shown compensation figures only at the revenue office without any official documentation or referred to any gazette notification. The villagers have now demanded a fair and open process that ensures adequate compensation and respects their legal rights.