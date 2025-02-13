Thursday, February 13, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Won’t allow state govt to create land bank: Cong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Feb 12: The Congress on Wednesday said it will not allow the state government to create a land bank under Invest Meghalaya Agency (IMA).
Addressing an election rally at Langkyrding Mihngi, Congress candidate Pynshngain N Syiem said the NPP-led MDA 2.0 government is planning to purchase all the land across the Khasi Hills region through the IMA. He is seeking re-election from the Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah constituency.
“The value of the land will increase from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000 per square foot if we allow the IMA to create the land bank. I fear that the people who belong to the lower income group will not have the financial capacity to purchase land if the government achieves its intention,” he said.
He asserted Congress will not allow the Khasi indigenous people to become landless in their land.
He urged the people to help Congress form the Executive Committee (EC) in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council to prevent the government from implementing policies that are against the interest of the indigenous tribe.
The Congress candidate said if the people elect the same party that is leading the state government, it will act as a rubber stamp to comply with the government policies.
Syiem assured the electors that Congress would work closely with the Dorbar Shnongs, Himas, Raids, Rangbah Shnongs, and Dorbar Kur to oppose the proposal of the government to create a land bank.
“We will keep the people’s interests above everything,” he said.
The Congress candidate said the party favours giving more teeth to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution by incorporating certain provisions of Article 371.
He said Article 371 speaks about the legislative powers of the state. “We need to insert provisions in the amendment to the Sixth Schedule, which will exempt the applicability of the central and state Acts in the Sixth Schedule areas falling under the district councils,” he said.
Syiem said the party would ensure that all institutions, firms, and companies have clear-cut policies on the placement or employment of the local unemployed.
He said it would be of great help if a single firm or company could create 20 to 30 job opportunities for the local youth.
“It is high time that all companies and all firms approaching the council for various permissions are made to adhere to a policy on employing the local youth,” Syiem said.

