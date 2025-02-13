Myanmar’s first Thanakha performance competition highlights efforts for UNESCO recognition

Yangon, Feb 13:Myanmar has held its first-ever performance competition of Thanakha in Yangon, bringing together men and women who proudly showcased their cultural heritage by wearing Thanakha.

Thanakha, a yellowish-white cosmetic paste made from the ground bark of the Thanakha tree, has been a defining part of Myanmar’s cultural and daily life for centuries. The competition on Wednesday evening, jointly organised by the Myanmar Cultural Heritage Trust (MCHT) and Seinn Lann So Pyay Garden, aimed to emphasize the cultural significance of Thanakha while reinforcing Myanmar’s efforts to have it recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Daw Sanda Khin, founder and chair of MCHT, underscored the importance of community participation in safeguarding cultural heritage. When aiming for inclusion in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list, community participation is crucial.

It is essential to ensure that preservation efforts align with the community’s genuine desire and commitment to safeguarding their traditions, she stated. “By submitting our intangible cultural heritage to UNESCO, we not only affirm its significance within Myanmar but also connect it to the world. This recognition helps spread awareness of our culture globally, encouraging international support for preservation efforts,” she said.

“Through this initiative, we pass down traditions to younger generations while revitalising interest in Thanakha-wearing culture,” she added. “Although we use Thanakha daily, we often overlook its cultural importance. This event transforms an ordinary practice into a cherished memory, ensuring its recognition and appreciation on a global scale,” she said.

With 36 participant groups representing various ethnic communities, students and cultural associations, the competition demonstrated the widespread and deep-rooted cultural value of Thanakha across Myanmar, she added.

May Thinn Kyi, 38, from the Myanmar Women Entrepreneurs’ Association, highlighted the cultural significance of the event. “This competition reveals our heritage and showcases how Myanmar people love and support Thanakha as part of our contribution to UNESCO’s efforts.” She emphasised that the event is not just about competing but about preserving Myanmar’s culture.

“I have worn Thanakha since childhood. During our school years, it was a daily practice, taught to us by our mothers. Now, I apply it to my son occasionally, so he can appreciate our country’s traditions,” she added.

Similarly, 15-year-old contestant Kyal Sin Lwin from the Dagon Minsit Naing Martial Art Club expressed her enthusiasm for the event, saying, “I want to showcase our cultural heritage alongside our martial arts, so I joined the competition with my ten team members.”

“Thanakha is more than just a cosmetic product, as it provides a cooling effect. I have been obsessed with it since I was young. This event serves as a window for the international community to learn about our culture,” she said.

As the main sponsor, Shwe Pyi Nann Co., Ltd., Myanmar’s largest Thanakha company, showcased Thanakha barks, grinding stones, and value-added products. Kyaw Zaya, the company’s manager, emphasised the importance of securing Thanakha’s recognition.

“We are contributing to the efforts to have Thanakha listed by UNESCO, ensuring that our cultural heritage is not claimed by other countries.” “By achieving this, we can retain ownership and copyright of our traditions,” he explained. Nan Kyi Kyi Win, 50, from the Shan Literature and Culture Association, shared how Thanakha has been deeply rooted in their way of life.

“Our group represents the Shan ethnic people, and all our members are elders who have used Thanakha since childhood.” “We will perform a scene depicting tea-leaf picking, where we wear Thanakha to protect our skin from the sun,” she said.

Sabel Hla from the Myanmar Literature and Culture Association said “We will showcase Thanakha’s historical usage dating back to the Bagan era. This competition is not limited to Myanmar people, and various ethnic groups are also participating,” Xinhua news agency reported.

Khine Mwe Mwe Hlaing, 50, from the Rakhine Literature and Culture Association, reaffirmed Thanakha’s role as a symbol of Myanmar’s cultural identity. “People of all ages and genders in Myanmar wear Thanakha from a young age.”

“I feel incredibly proud to be part of this event because it is a way of supporting our UNESCO recognition efforts,” she said. Myanmar’s Department of Archaeology and National Museum is making preparations to submit the “culture of Myanmar’s Thanakha” to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by March 31, 2025, reported the official The Global New Light of Myanmar.

