Thursday, February 13, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Pakistan: New wild poliovirus case reported in Sindh

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Islamabad, Feb 11: Pakistan is grappling with a resurgence of polio virus as several new cases have been reported over the past few weeks. The National Institute of Health reported the country’s second case of Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1) when a sample from Sindh’s Badin district tested positive at its laboratory in Islamabad.

Last week, environmental samples collected from 26 districts confirmed the presence of WPV1. The positive samples collected from these areas that tested positive for polio put children at huge risk of contracting the disease.

Polio is still an endemic disease in Pakistan alongside Afghanistan, the last two countries in the world where the crippling disease persists. The challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress in eradicating polio in Pakistan despite global efforts, maintains Pakistani authorities.

New cases of polio virus warrant an urgent need to focus on eradication as the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh remain the worst affected areas. Political instability, poor sanitation, lack of drinking water, corrupt practices are some of the factors that have impeded the eradication process.

Security concern is another factor that prevents the vaccination team from reaching target areas. Another key challenge is vaccine hesitancy where parents refuse to vaccinate children due to misinformation. Despite diplomatic differences, India has offered Pakistan “full cooperation” for eradicating polio from its soil and said it is a “cause for concern”.

To reduce the risk of the virus returning to India, polio immunization campaigns have been organised along the international borders of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Myanmar. The campaign consists of special booths and vaccination to all the eligible children round the clock periodically.

Analysts believe that Pakistan should adopt an aggressive approach to tackle the situation and eradication of polio needs strong governmental measures including routine immunization, awareness creation and support to vaccinators at the frontline.

IANS

Previous article
Building space parks across India is crucial, says ex-ISRO chairman
Next article
Myanmar’s first Thanakha performance competition highlights efforts for UNESCO recognition
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Mehbooba Mufti bats for opening roads to Pakistan, BJP terms it ‘irresponsible’

Jammu, Feb 13: Former J&K Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday...
NATIONAL

Meghalaya: Ban imposed on animal fights during local fete

Shillong, Feb 13: District authorities in the Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills District prohibited bull and animal fights across...
INTERNATIONAL

Myanmar’s first Thanakha performance competition highlights efforts for UNESCO recognition

Yangon, Feb 13:Myanmar has held its first-ever performance competition of Thanakha in Yangon, bringing together men and women...
NATIONAL

Building space parks across India is crucial, says ex-ISRO chairman

Bengaluru, Feb 13: The quality of technology in space-sector startups must reach greater heights, and establishing 'Space Parks'...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mehbooba Mufti bats for opening roads to Pakistan, BJP terms it ‘irresponsible’

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Feb 13: Former J&K Chief Minister and President...

Meghalaya: Ban imposed on animal fights during local fete

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, Feb 13: District authorities in the Meghalaya’s East...

Myanmar’s first Thanakha performance competition highlights efforts for UNESCO recognition

INTERNATIONAL 0
Yangon, Feb 13:Myanmar has held its first-ever performance competition...
Load more

Popular news

Mehbooba Mufti bats for opening roads to Pakistan, BJP terms it ‘irresponsible’

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Feb 13: Former J&K Chief Minister and President...

Meghalaya: Ban imposed on animal fights during local fete

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, Feb 13: District authorities in the Meghalaya’s East...

Myanmar’s first Thanakha performance competition highlights efforts for UNESCO recognition

INTERNATIONAL 0
Yangon, Feb 13:Myanmar has held its first-ever performance competition...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge