Thursday, February 13, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Nongkrem will show a ‘red card’ to Ardent in 2028 polls: MDC

By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Feb 12: Independent candidate from Nongkrem constituency, Lambor Malngiang said voters of Nongkrem are ready to show a ‘red card’ to VPP chief and sitting MLA, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit in the 2028 Assembly polls.
Addressing an election rally at Smit on Tuesday night, Malngiang said the people of Nongkrem have faced great difficulties over the past two years since the sitting MLA refused to help them.
Malngiang said there is no point in electing an MLA who is shying away from performing his responsibilities on the flimsy ground that he is not in power.
“We need a leader who is ready to work for the people. I disagree with the observation that the MDC election is a semi-final. I consider this election as the final since the people will give a red card to the sitting VPP MLA in 2028,” Malngiang, who is the sitting MDC, said.
He promised to better serve the people if they re-elect him as the MDC. “I will prove that I can do better work for the constituency in the capacity of an MDC as compared to the sitting MLA who is known to give lame excuses,” Malngiang said.

UDP does not have a supreme leader: Paul mocks VPP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron meet people of Indian origin, during the inauguration of the Indian Consulate, in Marseille, France, on Wednesday. (PTI)
