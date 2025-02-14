Friday, February 14, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Big victory for India, Rana’s extradition because of Modi-Trump’s close relations: 26/11 prosecutor

New Delhi, Feb 14: Donald Trump administration’s decision to extradite Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in 26/11 attacks, immediately is a big victory for India and the credit for this should go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal relations with US President, said Ujjwal Nikam, the special Public prosecutor of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks on Friday.

US President, soon after bilateral talks with PM Modi in Washington, announced that Tahawwur Rana will be extradited to India. He is currently imprisoned at a high-security prison in the United States. Recently, the US Supreme Court denied his petition over conviction in the terror attacks, paving the way for his extradition.

Ujjwal Nikam, speaking to IANS, welcomed US President’s quick nod for his extradition and said that this shows where India stands in the priority list of new government under Donald Trump. “Bringing the perpetrators of dastardly terror attack to India shows country’s growing might. The extradition of Tahawwur Rana has also been possible because of PM Modi’s personal equations with Donald Trump, developed over the years,” Nikam told IANS.

He further said that Donald Trump is a strict administrator and his announcement of 2008 attacks perpetrator’s deportation within days of assuming power holds enough significance. “This indeed signals at United States’ inclination towards developing strong and deeper ties with India,” he added.

Ujjwal Nikam didn’t rule out the possibility of Rana’s interrogation by the NIA sleuths spilling the beans on many dark secrets including Pakistan’s direct hands in carrying out dreaded 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai. T

ahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani origin businessman, has been convicted for his role in the 26/11 attacks that resulted in the death of 164 people. His co-conspirators included David Headley, who pleaded guilty and co-operated against Rana.

IANS

