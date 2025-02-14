Chelsea striker Jackson out for weeks

London, Feb 13: Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson will spend six to eight weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury but that does not guarantee Christopher Nkunku a spot in attack up front, coach Enzo Maresca said on Thursday.

Jackson, who has scored nine Premier League goals this season, was injured in their 2-1 win over West Ham United earlier this month but attempted to play on before being taken off in the second half.

“Nico will be out until the international break, probably available after the international break,” Maresca told reporters ahead of Friday’s league trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, the team that dumped them out of the FA Cup over the weekend.

“We knew it was a muscular problem but not how important it was. His reaction was good, so we didn’t think it was a big injury. Unfortunately he had the scan a few days ago and it is an important one, he will be out for six to eight weeks.”

Maresca also confirmed Marc Guiu, Romeo Lavia, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana also remain sidelined with injuries.The Italian manager said Fofana needs two or three weeks to return to action while Lavia could also be back only after next month’s international break.

Jackson’s absence might have been the perfect opportunity for Nkunku to stake his claim for the striker’s role but Maresca is not convinced Chelsea’s 60 million pound ($74.98 million) recruit can lead the line.

Nkunku scored 23 goals for RB Leipzig in his final season with the German club in 2022-23 but the French forward spent most of last season injured and has made only three league starts this season. (Reuters)