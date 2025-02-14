Friday, February 14, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Semi-automated offside technology to be used for first time in FA Cup

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

London, Feb 13: Semi-automated offside technology will be used in English soccer for the first time at seven FA Cup fifth round matches staged in Premier League stadiums next month, the FA said on Thursday.
Of the eight fifth round games, the Preston North End-Burnley tie is the only one not involving a Premier League team.
Semi-automated offside technology was expected to be implemented before Christmas but met with problems in testing.
“The new technology will be introduced in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round … following an extensive testing period that has taken place during the 2024-25 season,” the FA said in a statement.
“Following successful live operation in the Emirates FA Cup, the Premier League will look to implement the system later this season.
“Semi-Automated Offside Technology will provide more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and produce virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters.”
Video Assistant Referees will also be available in all eight FA Cup fifth round ties along with VAR announcements, where referees explain their final decision for fans and viewers.
VAR was not used in the previous rounds.
Manchester United beat Leicester City 2-1 in the fourth round with a late winner from Harry Maguire, who appeared to be offside although the linesman did not raise his flag.
The FA Cup fifth round matches will be played on the weekend of March 1 and include four all-Premier League ties. (Reuters)

Previous article
Chelsea striker Jackson out for weeks
Next article
Monaco’s Musrati gets shown a quick red card in loss to Benfica
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Kane lifts Bayern to win over Celtic

Milan, Atalanta, Monaco suffer defeats Champions League playoffs Munich, Feb 13: Bayern Munich looks set to survive the new Champions...
SPORTS

Maignan’s howler hands Feyenoord a 1-0 victory over AC Milan

Rotterdam, Feb 13: A rare mistake from AC Milan’s standout goalkeeper Mike Maignan gifted Feyenoord an early lead...
SPORTS

Monaco’s Musrati gets shown a quick red card in loss to Benfica

Monaco, Feb 13: Monaco midfielder Al Musrati got a harsh-looking red card from referee Maurizio Mariani early in...
SPORTS

Chelsea striker Jackson out for weeks

London, Feb 13: Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson will spend six to eight weeks on the sidelines with a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kane lifts Bayern to win over Celtic

SPORTS 0
Milan, Atalanta, Monaco suffer defeats Champions League playoffs Munich, Feb 13:...

Maignan’s howler hands Feyenoord a 1-0 victory over AC Milan

SPORTS 0
Rotterdam, Feb 13: A rare mistake from AC Milan’s...

Monaco’s Musrati gets shown a quick red card in loss to Benfica

SPORTS 0
Monaco, Feb 13: Monaco midfielder Al Musrati got a...
Load more

Popular news

Kane lifts Bayern to win over Celtic

SPORTS 0
Milan, Atalanta, Monaco suffer defeats Champions League playoffs Munich, Feb 13:...

Maignan’s howler hands Feyenoord a 1-0 victory over AC Milan

SPORTS 0
Rotterdam, Feb 13: A rare mistake from AC Milan’s...

Monaco’s Musrati gets shown a quick red card in loss to Benfica

SPORTS 0
Monaco, Feb 13: Monaco midfielder Al Musrati got a...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge