Saturday, February 15, 2025
NATIONAL

Devotees praise impressive arrangements at Maha Kumbh

By: Agencies

Prayagraj, Feb 14: Devotees flocking to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh are full of praise for the Indian government’s meticulous arrangements, commending the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ensuring a smooth and well-organised festival.

Speaking to IANS, Krishna, a devotee said, “The arrangements for the Maha Kumbh Mela have been excellent. We are truly blessed by the grace of Sanatan Dharam. This grand festival, that comes once in 12 years, has been impeccably organised this time. In the past, there were always some issues, but this time, everything is seamless.

The government has done a fantastic job, and we thank them for making this Maha Kumbh such a grand success.” Sushila, another devotee highlighted the improvements in the overall experience: “The arrangements are great. At first, things were a bit chaotic due to the huge crowds, but the authorities quickly took charge, and everything got back on track. As for security, I must say that the safety of women, in particular, has seen a significant improvement in Prayagraj compared to before.”

Moolchand Sharma, a devotee, praised the arrangements and described his experience: “What can I say about the government’s efforts this time? The arrangements are absolutely fantastic. There were no issues during bathing. Some say young people faced difficulties, but I didn’t experience any problems. This is the last Kumbh of our lives — after 144 years, it’s a rare event. We are fortunate to be part of this and are extremely grateful to the government for making everything run smoothly.”

Mohit Sharma also expressed his satisfaction, saying, “I’m very happy to be here. The arrangements are outstanding. The security and cleanliness are top-notch. Everyone here feels safe, and we know that thanks to Yogi ji, we are well-protected. The entire atmosphere is one of confidence and comfort, and all the arrangements are superb.”

The Maha Kumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world’s largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes ascetics, sants, sadhus, sadhvis, kalpvasis and pilgrims from all walks of life.

IANS

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Importance of project monitoring

Editor, The special article “Thank you for the Music…Oops…. Pre-Budget discussion,” By Patricia Mukhim (ST February 14, 2025) made...
EDITORIAL

Elections Amplify Victimhood Syndrome

Elections to the two District Councils are scheduled for February 21. Meanwhile political parties go around playing loud...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Positive & Negative Autonomy in the Khasi, Jaintia & Garo Hills

By Kitdor H. Blah It is unfortunate that such an important subject as Autonomy has become a means for...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

EN route to USA

Modi in France By Dr. D.K. Giri The controversy on the participation of Prime Minister Modi in the swearing-in of...

