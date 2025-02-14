Saturday, February 15, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Meitei apex body miffed by imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Imphal, Feb 14: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of the Meitei community on Friday strongly opposed the promulgation of President’s Rule in the state.

However, Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), an apex body of Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, supported the imposition of President’s Rule in the trouble-torn state. On Friday, the COCOMI said that sudden imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur despite the BJP having an absolute majority in the state, is seen as a “deliberate ploy” by the people of the state.

COCOMI spokesman Laikhuram Jayenta told the media that the forced resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in the dead of night, just before a crucial state Assembly session, without any proper explanation to the people, is an outright betrayal of democratic principles.

“The fundamental question remains unanswered. Was this decision made for the welfare of the people? What shocks the people of Manipur and the entire nation even more is the fact that such a drastic decision was taken without even having an alternative leader in place to ensure a smooth transition of governance,” Jayenta said.

He said the failure of Manipur BJP legislators to propose an alternative leader despite holding a majority exposes their true intent. “They never entered politics for the welfare of the people but for personal gains,” the COCOMI claimed. Jayenta said that instead of allowing the democratic process to function by conducting an internal election among legislators, they have surrendered their responsibilities.

Demanding an immediate and time-bound process to elect a new leader and restore a popular government at the earliest, the COCOMI spokesman said, “This crisis is not just about leadership, it is about the future of Manipur and the survival of its democratic rights. The people must rise against this injustice and demand the immediate restoration of a legitimate government.”

However, senior tribal leader and ITLF spokesman Ginza Vualzong said that President’s Rule is preferable to a change of Chief Minister in Manipur. “The Kuki-Zo do not trust Meitei anymore, so a new Meitei Chief Minister is still far from comforting. President’s Rule will give a ray of hope to the Kuki-Zo, and we believe that it will be one step closer to a political solution,” Vualzong said.

IANS

Previous article
Devotees praise impressive arrangements at Maha Kumbh
Next article
Iran rejects US accusation of funding, arming Yemen’s Houthis
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Importance of project monitoring

Editor, The special article “Thank you for the Music…Oops…. Pre-Budget discussion,” By Patricia Mukhim (ST February 14, 2025) made...
EDITORIAL

Elections Amplify Victimhood Syndrome

Elections to the two District Councils are scheduled for February 21. Meanwhile political parties go around playing loud...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Positive & Negative Autonomy in the Khasi, Jaintia & Garo Hills

By Kitdor H. Blah It is unfortunate that such an important subject as Autonomy has become a means for...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

EN route to USA

Modi in France By Dr. D.K. Giri The controversy on the participation of Prime Minister Modi in the swearing-in of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Importance of project monitoring

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The special article “Thank you for the Music…Oops…. Pre-Budget...

Elections Amplify Victimhood Syndrome

EDITORIAL 0
Elections to the two District Councils are scheduled for...

Positive & Negative Autonomy in the Khasi, Jaintia & Garo Hills

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Kitdor H. Blah It is unfortunate that such an...
Load more

Popular news

Importance of project monitoring

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The special article “Thank you for the Music…Oops…. Pre-Budget...

Elections Amplify Victimhood Syndrome

EDITORIAL 0
Elections to the two District Councils are scheduled for...

Positive & Negative Autonomy in the Khasi, Jaintia & Garo Hills

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Kitdor H. Blah It is unfortunate that such an...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge