Maharashtra women and TN men bag gold in TT doubles

DEHRADUN, Feb 13: Tremendous action was seen on the fourth day of table tennis matches in the National Games 2025 going on in Uttarakhand. Players from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu excelled in the women’s, men’s, and mixed table tennis doubles events.

WOMEN’S DOUBLES

In the semifinals, Maharashtra’s Swastika Ghosh and Diya Chitale defeated West Bengal’s Kaushani Nath and Prapti Sen 9-11, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10, 11-8. Tamil Nadu’s Nityashree and Kavyashree triumphed over West Bengal’s Ayhika Mukherjee and Mouma Das 11-2, 8-11, 11-7, 11-13, 11-8.The final saw Maharashtra’s Swastika Ghosh and Diya Chitale make a stunning comeback to defeat Tamil Nadu’s Nityashree Mani and Kavyashree Bhaskar 6-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6, clinching the gold medal.

MEN’S DOUBLES

In the semifinals, Tamil Nadu’s Sathiyan and Amalraj overcame Maharashtra’s Regan and Siddhesh 4-11, 11-7, 14-12, 11-9. Meanwhile, Abhinand and Preyesh defeated West Bengal’s Aakash Pal and Ronit Bhanja 7-11, 12-10, 12-10, 11-8.The final was an all-Tamil Nadu affair, where Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Amalraj Anthony triumphed over Abhinand P.B. and Preyesh Suresh Raj 8-11, 11-4, 5-11, 11-6, 11-7 to clinch the gold medal.

MIXED DOUBLES

In the mixed doubles semifinals, Maharashtra’s Chinmay Somaiya and Reeth Rishya defeated fellow state players Regan Albuquerque and Swastika Ghosh 12-10, 11-6, 11-5.In the other semifinal, West Bengal’s Anirban Ghosh and Ayhika Mukherjee bested Maharashtra’s Jaish Amit Modi and Tanisha Sanjay Kotecha 11-4, 11-9, 11-9.The mixed doubles final promises to be an exciting showdown between Maharashtra and West Bengal. (Agencies)