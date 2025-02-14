Friday, February 14, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Maharashtra women and TN men bag gold in TT doubles

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

DEHRADUN, Feb 13: Tremendous action was seen on the fourth day of table tennis matches in the National Games 2025 going on in Uttarakhand. Players from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu excelled in the women’s, men’s, and mixed table tennis doubles events.

WOMEN’S DOUBLES

In the semifinals, Maharashtra’s Swastika Ghosh and Diya Chitale defeated West Bengal’s Kaushani Nath and Prapti Sen 9-11, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10, 11-8. Tamil Nadu’s Nityashree and Kavyashree triumphed over West Bengal’s Ayhika Mukherjee and Mouma Das 11-2, 8-11, 11-7, 11-13, 11-8.The final saw Maharashtra’s Swastika Ghosh and Diya Chitale make a stunning comeback to defeat Tamil Nadu’s Nityashree Mani and Kavyashree Bhaskar 6-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6, clinching the gold medal.

MEN’S DOUBLES

In the semifinals, Tamil Nadu’s Sathiyan and Amalraj overcame Maharashtra’s Regan and Siddhesh 4-11, 11-7, 14-12, 11-9. Meanwhile, Abhinand and Preyesh defeated West Bengal’s Aakash Pal and Ronit Bhanja 7-11, 12-10, 12-10, 11-8.The final was an all-Tamil Nadu affair, where Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Amalraj Anthony triumphed over Abhinand P.B. and Preyesh Suresh Raj 8-11, 11-4, 5-11, 11-6, 11-7 to clinch the gold medal.

MIXED DOUBLES

In the mixed doubles semifinals, Maharashtra’s Chinmay Somaiya and Reeth Rishya defeated fellow state players Regan Albuquerque and Swastika Ghosh 12-10, 11-6, 11-5.In the other semifinal, West Bengal’s Anirban Ghosh and Ayhika Mukherjee bested Maharashtra’s Jaish Amit Modi and Tanisha Sanjay Kotecha 11-4, 11-9, 11-9.The mixed doubles final promises to be an exciting showdown between Maharashtra and West Bengal. (Agencies)

Previous article
RCB name Rajat Patidar as captain
Next article
Haryana and Karnataka secure Gold in hockey
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Kane lifts Bayern to win over Celtic

Milan, Atalanta, Monaco suffer defeats Champions League playoffs Munich, Feb 13: Bayern Munich looks set to survive the new Champions...
SPORTS

Maignan’s howler hands Feyenoord a 1-0 victory over AC Milan

Rotterdam, Feb 13: A rare mistake from AC Milan’s standout goalkeeper Mike Maignan gifted Feyenoord an early lead...
SPORTS

Monaco’s Musrati gets shown a quick red card in loss to Benfica

Monaco, Feb 13: Monaco midfielder Al Musrati got a harsh-looking red card from referee Maurizio Mariani early in...
SPORTS

Semi-automated offside technology to be used for first time in FA Cup

London, Feb 13: Semi-automated offside technology will be used in English soccer for the first time at seven...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kane lifts Bayern to win over Celtic

SPORTS 0
Milan, Atalanta, Monaco suffer defeats Champions League playoffs Munich, Feb 13:...

Maignan’s howler hands Feyenoord a 1-0 victory over AC Milan

SPORTS 0
Rotterdam, Feb 13: A rare mistake from AC Milan’s...

Monaco’s Musrati gets shown a quick red card in loss to Benfica

SPORTS 0
Monaco, Feb 13: Monaco midfielder Al Musrati got a...
Load more

Popular news

Kane lifts Bayern to win over Celtic

SPORTS 0
Milan, Atalanta, Monaco suffer defeats Champions League playoffs Munich, Feb 13:...

Maignan’s howler hands Feyenoord a 1-0 victory over AC Milan

SPORTS 0
Rotterdam, Feb 13: A rare mistake from AC Milan’s...

Monaco’s Musrati gets shown a quick red card in loss to Benfica

SPORTS 0
Monaco, Feb 13: Monaco midfielder Al Musrati got a...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge