Haryana and Karnataka secure Gold in hockey

DEHRADUN, Feb 13: Haryana claimed the women’s hockey gold medal at the National Games, avenging their previous edition’s defeat by overcoming Madhya Pradesh 4-1 in the final on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka emerged victorious in the men’s category after a hard-fought 3-2 win against Uttar Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh took an early lead in the women’s final when Chavan Aishwarya converted a penalty corner in the fifth minute.

However, Haryana responded strongly, netting four goals to seal the title. Mahima Choudhary (37th minute), Ishika (45th, 50th), and Monika (55th) found the back of the net for Haryana at the Vandana Katariya Hockey Stadium, marking a dominant performance on the concluding day of the competition.

In the bronze medal match, Jharkhand edged out Maharashtra 2-1.

Goals from Pramodni Lakra (12th) and captain Albela Rani Toppo (17th) ensured victory for Jharkhand, while Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (39th) pulled one back for Maharashtra.

This victory was particularly sweet for Haryana, who had suffered a heartbreaking loss to Madhya Pradesh in the 2023 National Games final, where they were defeated 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a goalless regulation time.

In the men’s category, Karnataka secured a thrilling 3-2 win over Uttar Pradesh to claim gold.

UP took the lead in the opening minute through a penalty corner conversion by Faraz Khan.

Karnataka quickly responded with an equalizer from Shamanth C in the eighth minute.

Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti (18th) and Abharan Sudev (39th) further strengthened Karnataka’s lead with penalty corner goals.

Though Uttar Pradesh’s Sharda Nand Tiwari (45th) reduced the deficit with another penalty corner strike, it wasn’t enough to deny Karnataka the top spot.

Maharashtra clinched the bronze medal in the men’s event with a narrow 1-0 victory over Punjab, thanks to a decisive field goal by Venkatesh Kenche in the 36th minute.

BEACH KABADDI

In the Beach Kabaddi competition held on the banks of the Ganga River in Shivpuri as part of the National Games 2025, the teams from Rajasthan and Haryana delivered outstanding performances in the finals to claim the gold medal.

The semi-final matches witnessed tough competition. In the women’s category, the first semi-final between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh was a thrilling contest.

Where Haryana secured a 44-34 victory to enter the final. In the second semi-final, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand clashed, with Uttar Pradesh registering a commanding 50-33 win to book their spot in the final.

In the men’s category, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh faced off in the first semi-final. Rajasthan claimed a hard-fought 44-41 victory to advance to the final.

The second semi-final between Haryana and Uttarakhand was equally intense, with Haryana securing a 44-42 win to reach the final.

Whereas, the women’s final between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh was a closely contested match.

The game remained intense until the final moments, but Haryana managed to clinch the gold with a narrow 34-33 victory. During the men’s final, Rajasthan and Haryana engaged in a fierce battle.

Both teams displayed exceptional gameplay, but in the end, Rajasthan emerged victorious with a 44-42 win, securing the gold medal.In the women’s category, Haryana won the gold medal, Uttar Pradesh secured the silver, and Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh shared the bronze. In the men’s category, Rajasthan clinched gold, Haryana took silver, and Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh settled for bronze. (Agencies)