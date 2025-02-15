Manipur Guv appreciates role of forces in maintaining peace, harmony

Imphal, Feb 15: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday said that forces have played a great role in safeguarding sovereignty, maintaining peace and harmony and ensuring security of the citizens of the state.

Addressing the annual investiture ceremony for the ‘Governor’s Unit Citation 2025’ at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said that the security forces’ valour, professionalism and commitment to duty have earned them the admiration and gratitude of the people.

The Governor appreciated the services rendered by the brave men and women in uniform in protecting the security, maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of the citizens. He said Saturday’s event serves as a tribute to the unwavering dedication, courage and exemplary service displayed by the units of the forces in their duty to the nation and to the people of Manipur.

“We recognise and honour those units that have demonstrated outstanding bravery, selfless service, and unwavering resolve in the face of adversity. Whether it is counter-insurgency operations, humanitarian efforts, disaster response, or ensuring internal security, these units have displayed exceptional dedication and commitment to their duty,” said Bhalla, also a former Union Home Secretary.

“As we present the Governor’s Unit Citation today, let it be a symbol of our deep appreciation and recognition of the sacrifices made by our forces,” he added. Bhalla distributed Governor’s Citations to the outstanding Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF Units, District Police Units of Manipur, including the CID-Crime Branch of state Police who have contributed exemplary service in the state.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police have arrested nine hardcore militants, including eight guerrillas of different factions of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) from different places in Imphal East and Thoubal districts and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. A police official said that the arrested militants are directly involved in kidnapping, extortion activities from common people, government employees and officials, petrol-pumps, contractors, businessmen and traders.

IANS