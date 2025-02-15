Saturday, February 15, 2025
spot_img
EnvironmentNews AlertREGIONAL

Rhino Monitoring Training provided to field staff of Pobitora WLS

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Guwahati, Feb 15:  Premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak facilitated a two-day intensive ‘Rhino Monitoring Training Programme’ at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (WLS) in Assam during February 6 to 8 last with the objective to boost rhino conservation efforts in the greater wildlife sanctuary area.

The training, based on the IUCN Asian Rhino Specialist Group’s rhino monitoring methods, was aimed at enhancing the skills of forest field staff in accurately tracking and identifying individual rhinos to strengthen conservation efforts. The training programme was supported by IUCN (CAG).

The scientific monitoring method adopted in the training ensures precise tracking of rhinos throughout their lives, preventing duplication of data collection and significantly improving conservation management strategies in protected areas. The training programme was divided into two phases – theoretical learning and field testing.

During the theoretical phase, participants analyzed and verified the physical features of 75 identified rhinos, ensuring accuracy in individual recognition. This was followed by a field exercise, where participants identified the same rhinos in their natural habitat and recorded essential data.

The training was led by Dr Deba Kumar Dutta, a Senior Manager in Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org)  and IUCN Asian Rhino Specialist Group Accredited Rhino Monitoring Instructor, who provided hands-on guidance to 60 frontline forest staff.

The programme saw the active participation of  C.R. Bhobora, IFS (Retd.),  Pranjal Baruah, Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary , and Ujjal Bayan, a researcher from Aaranyak, who contributed their valuable insights and support.

A significant outcome of this training was the finalization of the ‘Rhino Unique Identification Booklet’, an essential tool for field staff to systematically document and track individual rhinos.

This training initiative marks an important step toward enhancing rhino conservation in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, equipping field staff with the necessary skills to ensure accurate and efficient monitoring of the Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros.

 

 

Previous article
President Murmu to attend BIT-Mesra’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Ranchi today
Next article
Youth must drive the engine of progress: VP Dhankhar
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Youth must drive the engine of progress: VP Dhankhar

Jammu, Feb 15: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that the country’s youth today are living in...
NATIONAL

President Murmu to attend BIT-Mesra’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Ranchi today

New Delhi, Feb 15: President Murmu will attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Birla Institute of Technology...
NATIONAL

The Academy to host special screening of the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial ‘Jodhaa Akbar’

Mumbai, Feb 15: The period film ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, has clocked 17...
NATIONAL

Nearly 61 pc CFOs plan to hike average employee compensation this year

New Delhi, Feb 15: About 61 per cent of CFOs globally are planning to increase average employee compensation...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Youth must drive the engine of progress: VP Dhankhar

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Feb 15: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday...

President Murmu to attend BIT-Mesra’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Ranchi today

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 15: President Murmu will attend the...

The Academy to host special screening of the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial ‘Jodhaa Akbar’

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Feb 15: The period film ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, which...
Load more

Popular news

Youth must drive the engine of progress: VP Dhankhar

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Feb 15: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday...

President Murmu to attend BIT-Mesra’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Ranchi today

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 15: President Murmu will attend the...

The Academy to host special screening of the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial ‘Jodhaa Akbar’

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Feb 15: The period film ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, which...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge