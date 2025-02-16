Sunday, February 16, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

I am still with the HSPDP: Martle

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Feb 15: HSPDP sitting MDC from Mawkynrew, Martle N Mukhim on Saturday clarified that there is no truth that he has left the party and has associated himself with the UDP.
He told reporters that the rumours that he has asked his supporters from the constituency to support the UDP candidate instead of HSPDP candidate Torist Syiem is not true.
The HSPDP sitting MDC reminded that he decided not to contest this election due to ill health.
He said that he has not been able to campaign for the party candidate due to his health condition. He has left it to the wisdom of the party leaders of Mawkynrew Circle to manage the election campaign for the HSPDP candidate.
“I am upset that people are spreading such false rumours,” Mukhim said.
Meanwhile, he revealed that owing to some issues in selecting a party candidate for the council election, Mukhim said that the party circle requested the party central leadership to decide.
“We welcome the decision of the party central leaders to select Torist Syiem as the party candidate,” the sitting MDC said.
Mukhim asserted that he is still the president of the HSPDP Mawkynrew circle and senior vice president of the HSPDP central executive committee.

Previous article
OBITUARY
Next article
Nongthymmai candidates meet at common platform
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Nepotism charge on VPP leadership; quest in peril

SHILLONG, Feb 15: VPP's quest for power in KHADC appears to have been rattled by a series of...
MEGHALAYA

VPP denies member party ticket twice despite Ardent’s becking

SHILLONG, Feb 15: A VPP member in West Khasi Hills, who was initially pressured by party chief Ardent...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad sees discord within rival parties, predicts NPP’s win

SHILLONG, 15: Several political parties have signalled an internal discord and a loss of faith within their parties,...
MEGHALAYA

CM promises robust sports infra in two yrs for Natl Games

SHILLONG, Feb 15: in view of the privilege Meghalaya has been bestowed upon with, Chief Minister Conrad K...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nepotism charge on VPP leadership; quest in peril

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 15: VPP's quest for power in KHADC...

VPP denies member party ticket twice despite Ardent’s becking

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 15: A VPP member in West Khasi...

Conrad sees discord within rival parties, predicts NPP’s win

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, 15: Several political parties have signalled an internal...
Load more

Popular news

Nepotism charge on VPP leadership; quest in peril

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 15: VPP's quest for power in KHADC...

VPP denies member party ticket twice despite Ardent’s becking

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 15: A VPP member in West Khasi...

Conrad sees discord within rival parties, predicts NPP’s win

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, 15: Several political parties have signalled an internal...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge