I am still with the HSPDP: Martle

Shillong, Feb 15: HSPDP sitting MDC from Mawkynrew, Martle N Mukhim on Saturday clarified that there is no truth that he has left the party and has associated himself with the UDP.

He told reporters that the rumours that he has asked his supporters from the constituency to support the UDP candidate instead of HSPDP candidate Torist Syiem is not true.

The HSPDP sitting MDC reminded that he decided not to contest this election due to ill health.

He said that he has not been able to campaign for the party candidate due to his health condition. He has left it to the wisdom of the party leaders of Mawkynrew Circle to manage the election campaign for the HSPDP candidate.

“I am upset that people are spreading such false rumours,” Mukhim said.

Meanwhile, he revealed that owing to some issues in selecting a party candidate for the council election, Mukhim said that the party circle requested the party central leadership to decide.

“We welcome the decision of the party central leaders to select Torist Syiem as the party candidate,” the sitting MDC said.

Mukhim asserted that he is still the president of the HSPDP Mawkynrew circle and senior vice president of the HSPDP central executive committee.