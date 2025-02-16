Nongthymmai candidates meet at common platform

SHILLONG, Feb 15: Protecting the Indigenous communities from external influences and exploitation, safeguarding the identity, tribal lands, cultural heritage and customs, strengthening existing laws and coming up with new ones that will ensure it, supporting the economically weaker sections and provide the necessary legal framework for protecting the Khasi community are some of the key takeaways from the common platform for candidates vying for the KHADC elections from the 16-Nongthymmai constituency

The Dorbar Shnong of Lawjynriew on Saturday organized a common platform at the Nongthymmai Lawjynriew Ground, the event provided a space for voters to engage directly with those seeking to represent them in the district council.

Each candidate had the opportunity to address the gathering, articulate their vision, and respond to concerns raised by the people.

With the MDC elections scheduled for February 21, the event was an essential moment for the electorates to assess their choices.

The platform saw participation from key contenders, including Pyniaid Sing Syiem (NPP), Winston Tony Lyngdoh (VPP), Allan Victor Lyngdoh (INC), Fairlock Denard Ryngksai (BJP), Ericton Donbok Swer (KHNAM) and Desmond K Lyngdoh Mawlong (UDP).

Speaking at the event, NPP’s Pyniaid Sing Syiem underscored the importance of electing a candidate who prioritises the welfare of the indigenous people. He pointed out that the Sixth Schedule, particularly Paragraph 3, empowers the district council to enact laws safeguarding tribal customs and traditions.