Sunday, February 16, 2025
NATIONAL

New Delhi stampede: Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for seriously injured

New Delhi, Feb 16 : Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for the seriously injured passengers and Rs 1 lakh for those who suffered minor injuries in the stampede that broke out at New Delhi Railway Station late on Saturday night

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

The incident occurred as a massive crowd of passengers, hoping to board trains to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, rushed onto platforms 14 and 15.

The stampede followed a sharp increase in the number of passengers attempting to catch the evening trains to the holy city, resulting in overcrowding and chaos.

While most of the victims have been identified, authorities noted that two of the casualties remain unidentified. Among the deceased were at least three children.

DCP Railway KPS Malhotra explained the cause of the incident, stating that the main reason for the stampede was a surge in passengers during the delays of two trains.

Earlier, the Railways claimed that special trains are being run to manage the sudden rush at New Delhi Railway Station. Four special trains were run to evacuate the unprecedented sudden rush.

It also confirmed that all scheduled trains are running as per their regular schedule.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav expressed grief over the death of people in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident.”

Authorities are investigating the cause of the stampede and heightened security measures have been implemented at the station to prevent further incidents.

–IANS

