TN Police crack down on history-sheeters after twin murder in Mayiladuthurai

Chennai, Feb 16 :After the twin murder of an engineering student and his relative in Mayiladuthurai, the Tamil Nadu Police have launched a statewide crackdown on history-sheeters and bootleggers.

The incident occurred after a confrontation between three bootleggers and a group of youths in Mayiladuthurai.

The altercation led to the brutal killings of Harish, a polytechnic graduate, and his relative Harisakthi, an engineering student.

According to police sources, the accused – Rajkumar, Thangadurai, and Moovendhan – were involved in the illegal selling of liquor in Muttam North Street.

They had a history of intimidating and assaulting those who questioned their activities.

Earlier, Rajkumar was arrested during a raid in the area.

Following this tragic incident, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal held a high-level meeting at the police headquarters on Saturday.

To maintain public safety, he directed officers to intensify operations against history-sheeters and bootleggers.

As part of this initiative, the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU) closely monitors 550 highly active criminals.

DGP Jiwal instructed officers to carry out targeted operations, such as the Drive Against Rowdy Elements (DARE), to curb criminal activities.

Additionally, he ordered the police to update records of known offenders and place notorious criminals under strict surveillance.

District Superintendents of Police have been tasked with forming rowdy-monitoring teams, led by Deputy Superintendents of Police, to track and investigate repeat offenders – particularly in areas with a history of high-profile crimes.

The department is also focusing on legal proceedings against these criminals to secure convictions. Officers have been directed to track hostile rowdies and rival gangs to prevent further law and order disturbances.

In a further effort to dismantle criminal networks, police have initiated financial investigations into the assets and income sources of known rowdies.

Authorities are working to attach illegal properties to weaken their financial backing. Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioners of Police in cities and Additional Superintendents of Police in districts, have been instructed to expedite court hearings of pending cases and seek bail cancellations for criminals who violate bail conditions.

Jayaram Venkatesan, convener of the NGO Arappor Iyakkam, highlighted the urgency of police intervention, citing recent violent incidents such as the murder of anti-quarrying activist Jagabar Ali in Pudukkottai and the killings of two youths by illicit liquor vendors in Mayiladuthurai.

He stressed the need for strict action against illegal activities to prevent such crimes.

Meanwhile, Henri Tiphagne, Executive Director of the human rights organisation People’s Watch, called for the full implementation of the 2006 Prakash Singh Supreme Court judgment on police reforms.

He urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure fixed two-year tenures for supervisory police officers to improve accountability and law enforcement efficiency.

