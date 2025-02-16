Sunday, February 16, 2025
NATIONAL

NIA court sentences two accused to 10-year RI in 2021 Jaggadal bomb blast case

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Feb 16 : In a significant development in the 2021 Jaggadal bomb blast case, the Kolkata special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sentenced two accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

Chand, also known as Arif Akhtar, and Rahul Pasi have each been awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 also imposed under various sections, including Section 436 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

In a statement, the NIA confirmed the sentencing, noting that the duo was found guilty of their involvement in the bomb attack, which occurred on 8th September 2021, in the Jaggadal area of West Bengal.

According to the agency, the two accused, along with a juvenile, hurled three bombs in quick succession at the gate adjacent to the office-cum-residence of former Member of Parliament Arjun Singh. The blast was a calculated attempt to target the area and create chaos.

The NIA statement further detailed that Arif Akhtar and the juvenile were arrested by local police shortly after the attack. Rahul Pasi, who was also involved in the bombings, was arrested later, following the NIA’s takeover of the case on September 14, 2021. NIA filed a chargesheet against the accused in December 2021.

While Arif and Rahul have been convicted and sentenced by the NIA Special Court, the juvenile continues to remain in parental custody, as per the legal process.

The central agency underlined the seriousness of the case, further highlighting its commitment to addressing such acts of terrorism and ensuring justice for victims.

The court’s verdict aims to send a strong message about the agency’s resolve to combat such threats to public safety and national security.

–IANS

