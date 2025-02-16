Sunday, February 16, 2025
NATIONAL

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Feb 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of life in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station in which at least 15 people were killed.

A massive crowd of passengers in a rush to catch trains to Prayagraj at the New Delhi Railway Station led to a stampede late on Saturday night.

PM Modi wrote on social media platform X, “Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery,”

The Prime Minister added that the authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede.

The situation began taking a chaotic turn at around 8 p.m. on platforms numbers 14 and 15 of the station as passengers were waiting to catch trains to the holy city of Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.

According to officials, additional security personnel have been deployed to control the situation at the New Delhi Railway Station. At least four fire engines were also rushed to the spot.

Amid all the chaos, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had posted on social media a while ago that the situation was under control.

“Situation under control at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). Delhi Police and RPF (railway police force) reached. Injured and taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush,” the Minister had posted on X.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena wrote: “There has been an unfortunate and tragic incident of loss of lives and injuries due to disorder &amp; stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this tragedy. Have spoken to the Chief Secretary &amp; Police Commissioner and asked them to address and redress the situation.”

“CS has been asked to invoke DDMA (disaster management) measures &amp; deploy relief personnel. All hospitals are in readiness. Have instructed CS &amp; CP to be at the site and take control of relief measures. I am constantly monitoring operations,” he added.

The Northern Railway, in a post on X, wrote: “Situation of heavy rush at New Delhi Station is under control. Delhi police and RPF reached. The injured have been taken to hospital. Special trains are being run to evacuate sudden rush.”

Earlier this week, some passengers at a railway station in Bihar broke the glass windows of a train after they failed to board the train. Similar episodes have also been reported from other railway stations in Bihar.

–IANS

