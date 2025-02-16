Sunday, February 16, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Pyniaid ready to withdraw candidature if law says so

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Point out provisions of law which bar me to contest from another constituency, KHADC CEM

SHILLONG, Feb 15: KHADC CEM and NPP candidate from Nongthymmai constituency, Pyniaid Sing Syiem on Saturday asserted that he is ready to withdraw his candidature if anyone can point out provisions of law that bar him from contesting from another constituency.
“As a citizen of this country, I am free to contest from any constituency. If anyone can point out provisions of law which bar me from contesting from another constituency then I am ready to withdraw my candidature immediately,” said Syiem while replying to a question during the common platform at Nongthymmai.
Syiem was questioned why he chose to contest from the Nongthymmai constituency leaving his Sohryngkham constituency despite being elected by the people there which amounts to betraying their trust. He was also asked what guarantees that he would not do the same to the people of the Nongthymmai constituency after being elected from there.
Reminding that he had contested and won the 2021 by-election from Mawryngkneng Assembly constituency which was necessitated after the demise of the then MLA Late David Nongrum, he said, the people bestowed their trust and he won and in such a short period as an MLA, he put in all efforts to flag the issues and concerns of the people in the State Assembly by bringing in motions and participating in debates.

Previous article
Tynsong drums up campaign for nephew
Next article
Reproductive Act row: HC raps Assam institute for non-compliance
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Nepotism charge on VPP leadership; quest in peril

SHILLONG, Feb 15: VPP's quest for power in KHADC appears to have been rattled by a series of...
MEGHALAYA

VPP denies member party ticket twice despite Ardent’s becking

SHILLONG, Feb 15: A VPP member in West Khasi Hills, who was initially pressured by party chief Ardent...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad sees discord within rival parties, predicts NPP’s win

SHILLONG, 15: Several political parties have signalled an internal discord and a loss of faith within their parties,...
MEGHALAYA

CM promises robust sports infra in two yrs for Natl Games

SHILLONG, Feb 15: in view of the privilege Meghalaya has been bestowed upon with, Chief Minister Conrad K...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nepotism charge on VPP leadership; quest in peril

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 15: VPP's quest for power in KHADC...

VPP denies member party ticket twice despite Ardent’s becking

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 15: A VPP member in West Khasi...

Conrad sees discord within rival parties, predicts NPP’s win

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, 15: Several political parties have signalled an internal...
Load more

Popular news

Nepotism charge on VPP leadership; quest in peril

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 15: VPP's quest for power in KHADC...

VPP denies member party ticket twice despite Ardent’s becking

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 15: A VPP member in West Khasi...

Conrad sees discord within rival parties, predicts NPP’s win

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, 15: Several political parties have signalled an internal...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge