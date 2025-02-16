Pyniaid ready to withdraw candidature if law says so

Point out provisions of law which bar me to contest from another constituency, KHADC CEM

SHILLONG, Feb 15: KHADC CEM and NPP candidate from Nongthymmai constituency, Pyniaid Sing Syiem on Saturday asserted that he is ready to withdraw his candidature if anyone can point out provisions of law that bar him from contesting from another constituency.

“As a citizen of this country, I am free to contest from any constituency. If anyone can point out provisions of law which bar me from contesting from another constituency then I am ready to withdraw my candidature immediately,” said Syiem while replying to a question during the common platform at Nongthymmai.

Syiem was questioned why he chose to contest from the Nongthymmai constituency leaving his Sohryngkham constituency despite being elected by the people there which amounts to betraying their trust. He was also asked what guarantees that he would not do the same to the people of the Nongthymmai constituency after being elected from there.

Reminding that he had contested and won the 2021 by-election from Mawryngkneng Assembly constituency which was necessitated after the demise of the then MLA Late David Nongrum, he said, the people bestowed their trust and he won and in such a short period as an MLA, he put in all efforts to flag the issues and concerns of the people in the State Assembly by bringing in motions and participating in debates.