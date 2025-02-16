Sunday, February 16, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Tynsong drums up campaign for nephew

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Feb 15: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong assured that the government will try to resolve the ban on sand and stone mining in the state.
Addressing an election rally to drum up support for party candidate from Langkyrdem-Laitkroh and his nephew Rahboklang Tynsong at Laitkroh on Friday night, Tynsong assured that the NPP Government would bring development not only in the constituency but throughout the state.
Urging the people to vote for his nephew, he assured them that if he won, the people would get a representative who would be a bridge between the constituency and the main secretariat.
Adding that he understands that the livelihood of the people in the area has been affected due to the ban on sand and stone mining, he said,

