State records 173 Waterbirds

Asian Waterbird Census

Shillong, Feb 15: Meghalaya successfully conducted the Fourth Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) 2025, recording 173 waterbirds from 14 different species. The survey covered key wetland sites in Umiam Lake, Ri-Bhoi district and highlighted the region’s rich birdlife.

The census saw the active participation of forest officials, scientists, and conservationists, along with local Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) from villages like Umniuh Khwan, Mawlyndep, and Umsaw Khwan.

Among the experts present were Dr Dipankar Lahkar from Aaranyak and Nibir Medhi, Senior Biologist at the Office of PCCF & HOFF, who played a crucial role in data collection and analysis.

Organised by the Meghalaya Biodiversity Board in collaboration with the Khasi Hills Wildlife Division, the census took place at Mawlyndep, Umbir, Lad Umsaw, Dew Saw, and Lum Pongdeng.

The event kicked off at Lum Nehru Park, where experts discussed the significance of the AWC, which is part of the global International Waterbird Census (IWC). Conducted annually across Asia and Australasia between January and February, this citizen-driven initiative helps track waterbird populations and wetland health.

Among the 14 species recorded, notable birds included the Great Cormorant, Great Crested Grebe, and White Wagtail. Other species sighted were the Grey Heron, Indian Pond Heron, Little Cormorant, Pipit species, Oriental Darter, Little Grebe, Intermediate Egret, Little Egret, Common Kingfisher, Little Ringed Plover, and Red-wattled Lapwing.