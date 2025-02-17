Monday, February 17, 2025
Assam Cong terms charges against Gogoi’s wife as ‘baseless’

GUWAHATI, Feb 17: Assam Congress has termed the allegations against party MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife of having links with Pakistan’s ISI as ‘baseless and politically motivated’.

In a statement issued on Monday, Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah strongly condemned the allegations, stating that the move was a “desperate attempt to malign the image of a dedicated public servant.”

“These allegations are nothing but a politically-motivated smear campaign orchestrated to divert public attention from the failures of the BJP government in Assam. I, Bhupen Kumar Borah, on behalf of the APCC, categorically reject these false accusations,” the state Congress chief said.

“Gaurav Gogoi has already dismissed these claims as “laughable” and politically motivated. There is no credible evidence to support such grave accusations, proving that the BJP is indulging in propaganda,” Borah said.

“The BJP has a history of using personal attacks to defame political opponents. This is yet another example of their undemocratic approach to silencing opposition voices. If the allegations were true, why has the BJP government not initiated any formal legal proceedings? The absence of an official investigation proves that these claims are fabricated for political gain,” he said.

Borah further said Elizabeth Colburn (Gaurav Gogoi’s wife) is a highly accomplished professional in climate development and knowledge networks. “Her credentials are internationally recognised, and linking her to Pakistan’s ISI is nothing but an absurd conspiracy theory,” he said.

The APCC president also accused BJP of resorting to cheap tactics to malign Opposition leaders with Assembly elections approaching. “They are attempting to weaken the Congress by targeting one of its most prominent MPs,” he said.

Borah further said that Gogoi has made it clear he would pursue legal action against the defamatory claims.

“The APCC stands firmly with Gaurav Gogoi and his family. We challenge the BJP to present real evidence instead of spreading fake narratives. I urge the chief minister to focus on governance and the real issues affecting the people of Assam instead of engaging in political mudslinging,” he said.

 

