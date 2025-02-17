Monday, February 17, 2025
Historic Assam Assembly session convened in Kokrajhar

Share post:

GUWAHATI, Feb 17: In a significant departure from tradition, the Assam Assembly on Monday convened a session outside the state capital for the first time in history.

The historic Budget session of the Assam Assembly got underway at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Legislative Assembly in Kokrajhar with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya outlining the state’s growth roadmap and highlighting key achievements in his address.

“The Governor’s address at the historic Assam Assembly session in Kokrajhar showcased our commitment to the philosophy of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.’ The speech outlined our government’s growth roadmap and highlighted key achievements, all driven by our people-centric governance approach,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“Post-1985, the Bodoland Territorial Council region had seen a violent agitation seeking a geographical and political division of Assam. The agitation claimed thousands of lives. Thereafter, the dialogue and discussions between the Bodo and the Assamese community had come to a standstill. However, post 2019, because of the leadership of the Prime Minister and Union home minister, and due to the maturity shown by the Bodo leadership, today Bodoland has become a symbol of unity. The holding of a session of Assam Assembly in BTR symbolises political unity of the state,” the chief minister said while addressing mediapersons after the historic Assembly session in Kokrajhar.

“In my speech in the Assembly today, I appealed to the tribal community in BTR to take responsibility, and take care of the non-tribal community in BTR. I am certain that from now onwards, both tribals and non-tribals will live peacefully,” he said.

Earlier, addressing the Assembly, the chief minister referred to the days of agitation and transformation that the Bodo belt has gone through over the decades.

“Today, we are standing at the very site from where there were once calls to split the state of Assam through slogans like ‘Assam 50-50.’ Today Kokrajhar is witnessing history in the making and giving out a call for unity and development,” Sarma said.

The chief minister also highlighted the return of peace in Bodoland Territorial Region, following the signing of the Bodo peace accord.

“I have had the honour to be the first chief minister in 40 years to stay overnight for eight days in BTR, move freely amongst the people and hold rallies. Today, we are holding this Assembly session in BTR. This was unthinkable a few years back and has been possible only because of the Prime Minister and home minister’s efforts,” he said.

“The current generation of Bodo leadership deserves our fullest praise for rising above party lines and ensuring an atmosphere of peace and development in the region,” the chief minister said.

Notably, the remaining days of the Budget session will be held at the Assam Legislative Assembly in Dispur.

Assam Cong terms charges against Gogoi’s wife as ‘baseless’
Pak link row: SIT formed by Assam Police to probe Gaurav Gogoi, says CM Sarma
