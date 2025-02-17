Atalanta’s hopes of silverware fading

Serie A

Milan, Feb 16: Atalanta is losing hope of silverware match by match.

It followed up Wednesday’s disappointing – and controversial – defeat at Club Brugge in the Champions League with a goalless draw at home to relegation-threatened Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday.However, third-placed Atalanta remained five points behind Napoli after the league leader was held to a third straight draw, this time 2-2 at fourth-placed Lazio.That means Inter Milan can move to the top of Serie A with a win at bitter rival Juventus on Sunday.Atalanta has won just one of its past six matches in all competitions and hosts Brugge on Tuesday in the return leg of the knockout playoff round.Cagliari inched to five points above the relegation zone.Atalanta had a number of players out with injuries and coach Gian Piero Gasperini opted to rest a host of other regulars between the Champions League matches.

Both Atalanta and Cagliari defended well in Bergamo. (AP)