Monday, February 17, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Atalanta’s hopes of silverware fading

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Serie A

Milan, Feb 16: Atalanta is losing hope of silverware match by match.
It followed up Wednesday’s disappointing – and controversial – defeat at Club Brugge in the Champions League with a goalless draw at home to relegation-threatened Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday.However, third-placed Atalanta remained five points behind Napoli after the league leader was held to a third straight draw, this time 2-2 at fourth-placed Lazio.That means Inter Milan can move to the top of Serie A with a win at bitter rival Juventus on Sunday.Atalanta has won just one of its past six matches in all competitions and hosts Brugge on Tuesday in the return leg of the knockout playoff round.Cagliari inched to five points above the relegation zone.Atalanta had a number of players out with injuries and coach Gian Piero Gasperini opted to rest a host of other regulars between the Champions League matches.
Both Atalanta and Cagliari defended well in Bergamo. (AP)

Previous article
New signing Gouiri inspires Marseille’s big win
Next article
English Premier League
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Sports Snippets

KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens to kick off IPL 2025 season New Delhi, Feb 16: The BCCI on...
SPORTS

Batting depth gives RCB slight edge over Delhi Capitals

Vadodara, Feb 16: After starting from the blocks with contrasting wins, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will...
SPORTS

Priya, Gardner shine as GG beat UP Warriorz

Vadodara, Feb 16: Skipper Ashleigh Gardner starred with both bat and ball, leading Gujarat Giants to a comprehensive...
SPORTS

Pros slam Sinner’s deal with WADA to accept 3-month ban

London, Feb 16: Top-ranked Jannik Sinner accepting a three-month doping ban deal was slammed by his fellow tennis...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens to kick off...

Batting depth gives RCB slight edge over Delhi Capitals

SPORTS 0
Vadodara, Feb 16: After starting from the blocks with...

Priya, Gardner shine as GG beat UP Warriorz

SPORTS 0
Vadodara, Feb 16: Skipper Ashleigh Gardner starred with both...
Load more

Popular news

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens to kick off...

Batting depth gives RCB slight edge over Delhi Capitals

SPORTS 0
Vadodara, Feb 16: After starting from the blocks with...

Priya, Gardner shine as GG beat UP Warriorz

SPORTS 0
Vadodara, Feb 16: Skipper Ashleigh Gardner starred with both...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge