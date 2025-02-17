English Premier League

Marmoush can ease burden on Haaland

London, Feb 16: There is not much Erling Haaland has failed to do when it comes to scoring goals since he joined Manchester City.

Fifty-two overall in his first season, including 36 in the Premier League, the most anyone has scored in a single campaign.

Thirty-eight in his second, despite being injured for almost two months, and 27 so far this term.

That incredible haul has secured the Norwegian two Golden Boots and an incredible 11 hat-tricks.

Yet none of those trebles came quicker than the 13 minutes and 54 seconds Omar Marmoush took to get his first City hat-trick in the 4-0 win over Newcastle.

After four games without scoring since his £59m winter transfer window move from German side Eintracht Frankfurt, it was an impressive and well-timed surge in form given City go to Real Madrid for their crucial Champions League play-off second leg on Wednesday with a one-goal deficit to overcome after a 3-2 loss at home. (Agencies)

Alcaraz strikes late as Everton edge past Crystal Palace

London, Feb 16: Carlos Alcaraz marked his first Premier League start for Everton with a late winner, sealing a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Toffees continued their impressive run under David Moyes, securing their fourth league win in five matches.

Alcaraz, who arrived on loan from Flamengo in January, capitalized on a fortuitous deflection to slot home from close range with ten minutes left. Ashley Young’s low drive ricocheted off Will Hughes, falling perfectly for the Argentine to steer past Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Everton had earlier taken the lead through in-form striker Beto, who coolly finished from an Alcaraz assist in the first half—just moments after Ismaila Sarr had struck the underside of the crossbar for Palace. The hosts responded early in the second half when Jean-Philippe Mateta found the net following a lengthy VAR check for offside.

Palace, led by Oliver Glasner, dominated the opening half and briefly believed they had gone ahead when Jefferson Lerma’s header beat Jordan Pickford. However, the goal was ruled out after Justin Devenny’s corner was deemed to have curled out of play before reaching Lerma.Henderson kept Palace in contention with a superb one-handed save to deny Jesper Lindstrom, while Beto missed a golden chance to restore Everton’s lead, firing straight at the Palace shot-stopper. But the visitors were rewarded for their persistence as Alcaraz pounced on a loose ball in the box to seal the win.

With the victory, Everton moved level on points with Palace, though the Eagles remain 12th due to their superior goal difference. (Agencies)

Liverpool beat Wolves

London, Feb 16: Diaz opened the scoring in the 15th minute before the lead was doubled from the penalty spot by Mohamed Salah.

Matheus Cunha’s 67th-minute curler pulled one back for Wolves but the Reds held on to restore their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Liverpool worked a pair of unsuccessful attempts at goal inside 10 minutes – first Alexander-Arnold and then Jota – but would not have to wait much longer for the opener.

It came about from a swift break involving all three of the hosts’ forwards, igniting when Jota did brilliantly to hold off and spin past Matt Doherty.Diaz eventually bundled home to beat the onrushing Jose Sa in the Wolves net when attempting to chest a Salah’s return pass, which took a kind deflection off Toti Gomes.As the Reds pressed for that second, Jota headed over, had a shot blocked by Toti and then tested Sa, with Dominik Szoboszlai seeing a daisy-cutter of his narrowly miss the target.Salah was the man to make it 2-0, clipping his spot-kick straight down the middle in the 37th minute after Sa was ruled to have brought down Diaz in the box.

Cunha’s free-kick from a central area that went just wide was the closest Wolves came in the half.

The first chance after the interval fell to the visitors but the scoreline remained unchanged, thanks to Alisson Becker coming out on top in a one-v-one with Marshall Munetsi. (Agencies)