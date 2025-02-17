Monday, February 17, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

If we borrow, we borrow to build, says FM Sitharaman

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Feb 17: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s “big shift in Budget-making” is ensuring a responsible approach to handling taxpayers’ money which is reflected in borrowings directed toward capital asset building.

“If we borrow, we borrow to build,” she remarked. In her address at a post-budget conference with industry stakeholders, the Finance Minister highlighted that the Budget for 2025-16 has committed to a fiscal deficit path of below 4.5 per cent of GDP set in the July Budget.

She said that the Capex (capital expenditure) in the Budget 2025-26 has increased by 10.2 per cent compared to last year with close to Rs 16 lakh crore being allocated for it. “It is true that we have significantly enhanced the Budget for capital expenditure,” the Finance Minister said.

Sitharaman’s statement comes as a sharp riposte to the opposition’s claim that capex outlay had not been increased in the Budget. The Finance Minister also highlighted that the Budget offers concessions to taxpayers while also ensuring provisions for capital asset building. The budget gives taxpayers flexibility whether to save, spend, or invest, she added.

She thanked the Prime Minister for considering and rewarding taxpayers for income tax relief up to those earning up to Rs 12 lakh a year. As many as 1 crore taxpayers in the middle-income class are expected to benefit from the move.

Sitharaman is engaging with industry stakeholders in the commercial capital to address key concerns and opportunities arising from the Union Budget 2025. This interaction is part of a broader outreach programme to engage with business leaders and policymakers on economic priorities.

The discussion is expected to cover policy measures, taxation, and industry-specific initiatives outlined in the Budget. The Budget for 2025-26 aims to accelerate employment-led inclusive growth, propelled by investments in the agricultural and rural sector, MSMEs and exports while sticking to the fiscal consolidation path.

Apart from infrastructure, rural development and agriculture will be driving the growth in spending. The Centre’s overall expenditure is estimated to increase from Rs 47.2 lakh crore in FY25RE to Rs 50.7 lakh crore in FY26BE.

The key domains covered in the Union Budget include taxation, power, urban development, mining, the financial sector, and regulatory reforms. These areas are central to the government’s focus on driving growth, improving infrastructure, enhancing governance, and ensuring sustainable development across various sectors.

IANS

Previous article
Army fully capable of dealing with any situation on border: J&K L-G
Next article
Hezbollah leader demands full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Climate Change

Pollution from car brake-wear more harmful for lungs than diesel exhaust: Study

New Delhi, Feb 17: Exposure to pollution from car brake wear can prove to be more harmful to...
Business

In a first, India exports pomegranates to Australia via sea

New Delhi, Feb 17: India has successfully completed the first-ever commercial trial shipments of premium Sangola and Bhagwa...
Economy

Adoption of circular economy can create 1 lakh jobs in India, says report

New Delhi, Feb 17: Adoption of a circular economy -- which involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing, and...
INTERNATIONAL

B’desh Foreign Affairs Advisor-EAM Jaishankar discussed possibility of holding Yunus-PM Modi meeting: reports

Dhaka, Feb 17: Touhid Hossain, the Foreign Affairs Advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh led by Muhammad...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pollution from car brake-wear more harmful for lungs than diesel exhaust: Study

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: Exposure to pollution from car...

In a first, India exports pomegranates to Australia via sea

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: India has successfully completed the...

Adoption of circular economy can create 1 lakh jobs in India, says report

Economy 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: Adoption of a circular economy...
Load more

Popular news

Pollution from car brake-wear more harmful for lungs than diesel exhaust: Study

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: Exposure to pollution from car...

In a first, India exports pomegranates to Australia via sea

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: India has successfully completed the...

Adoption of circular economy can create 1 lakh jobs in India, says report

Economy 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: Adoption of a circular economy...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge