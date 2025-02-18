Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Apex Manipur tribal body calls off Tuesday’s mass rally on Centre’s request

By: Agencies

Date:

Imphal, Feb 18: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), an apex body of Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, announced it has called off Tuesday’s mass rally following a request by the Central government.

The KZC earlier announced it would hold a massive rally on Tuesday demanding an immediate political solution to the ethnic crisis and the creation of a separate administration or Union Territory with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur.

The rally was scheduled to be held in six Manipur districts – Pherzawl, Tengnoupal, Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Chandel – where the Kuki-Zos are in the majority. KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet and General Secretary (Administration) Rev. V.L. Nghakthang in a joint statement said that the Centre had requested the KZC to call off the rally which is scheduled to be organised in all Kuki-Zo inhabited districts on Tuesday.

The statement said that the KZC in its emergency meeting seriously deliberated the government request and therefore the proposed rally was called off. “The Council requested all the brethren to understand the decision taken to call off the peaceful political rally which is in favour of our future political endeavours,” the KZC statement said.

The KZC had supported the imposition of the President’s Rule in Manipur, expressing confidence that it would pave the way for due political settlements. A conglomerate of Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) and several other organisations of Kuki-Zo tribal communities, had said that the

Council positively supported the government’s declaration of the President’s Rule in the state. “We are hopeful it (President’s Rule) would pave the way for due political settlements and peaceful coexistence (of Meitei and Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribals) as a good neighbour,” KZC Secretary (Information) Khaikhohauh Gangte had said.

After the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on February 9, hectic parleys took place to choose an alternate leader of the ruling BJP legislature party who would be the new Chief Minister. Since February 9, Sambit Patra, BJP’s northeast-in-charge, held a series of meetings with the Ministers, MLAs and leaders of BJP and other party allies to take their views.

After the BJP failed to reach any consensus over the new Chief Minister issue, the Governor recommended to the President to promulgate the President’s rule in the state and put the Assembly under suspended animation meaning that it can be revived on a future date, as and when the President deems fit.

IANS

