LoP Rahul Gandhi criticises govt over CEC appointment; submits dissent note

Tuesday, February 18, 2025
By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 18: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has strongly criticised the Centre for appointing Gyanesh Kumar as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in a late-night decision.

Kumar, a retired IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, replaces Rajiv Kumar following his retirement. LoP Gandhi questioned the urgency of the appointment, pointing out that the composition of the selection committee is under judicial review.

“The Modi government has exacerbated concerns over the integrity of our electoral process by violating the Supreme Court’s order and removing the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel,” he said in a post on X on Tuesday.

LoP Gandhi, who was part of the selection meeting, submitted a dissent note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He argued that an independent Election Commission depends on a transparent selection process, free from executive influence.

“As LoP, it is my duty to uphold the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar and our founding leaders. The PM and HM’s midnight decision to appoint the new CEC is both disrespectful and discourteous, especially when the committee’s composition is under challenge in the Supreme Court, with a hearing scheduled in less than 48 hours,” he stated.

Citing a March 2, 2023 Supreme Court ruling, LoP Gandhi noted that the court had mandated the selection of the CEC and Election Commissioners by a panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India. However, the government later passed a law in August 2023 that replaced the CJI with a Union Cabinet Minister appointed by the PM, a move Rahul Gandhi termed a “flagrant violation” of the court’s directive.

The government’s decision has since been challenged in the Supreme Court, which is set to hear the case on February 19. LoP Gandhi said that the Congress party believes the selection of the next CEC should be deferred until the court hearing.

“Proceeding with the appointment under these circumstances undermines our institutions and the values enshrined by our founding leaders,” he said.

IANS

