Gauhati HC grants interim anticipatory bail to YouTuber

Guwahati, Feb. 18: The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday granted interim anticipatory bail protection to YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani in connection with an FIR lodged against him by Guwahati Police for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a publicly accessible online show.

However, the High Court directed Chanchlani to appear before the investigating officer within 10 days.

The Crime Branch of Guwahati Police had registered a case on the basis of an FIR lodged against a group of YouTubers and social influencers for promoting obscenity and engaging in a sexually explicit and vulgar discussion during an online show, “India’s Got Latent”.

“The FIR was lodged by Alok Boruah of Nayanpur here against Youtubers and social influencers, namely Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina,” a statement issued by Assam Police said.

“On the basis of the FIR, Guwahati Crime Branch has registered a case vide Cyber police station case number 03/2025 under Sections 79/95/294/296 of BNS, 2023, read with Section 67 of IT Act, 2000, read with Section 4/7 of Cinematograph Act 1952, read with Section 4/6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. The case is being investigated,” the CPRO, Assam Police, said in the statement

Notably, the development comes on a day when the Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia in the FIRs registered at Mumbai, Guwahati and Jaipur for the offence of obscenity over his remarks during an episode of the online show.