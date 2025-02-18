Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Guess who Parineeti Chopra considers her life? It’s not hubby Raghav Chadha

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Feb 18: Actress Parineeti Chopra recently made a surprising revelation about who truly holds a special place in her life. While her husband and politician Raghav Chadha is undoubtedly important to her, it turns out there’s someone else who’s captured her heart in a different way.

On Tuesday, the ‘Kesari’ actress reposted a hilarious reel on her Instagram stories showcasing a little girl’s over-the-top excitement when her mother brings her pizza. The video, which is accompanied by the caption “When pizza is life,” perfectly captures the pure joy and enthusiasm of the child as she sees her favorite meal.

Parineeti reposted the clip with the playful caption, “Exclusive footage of me,” humorously relating to the girl’s excitement. The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress, who is currently in Delhi, also posted glimpses from her stay in the national capital.

A few days ago, Parineeti, an avid social media user, had shared a sneak peek into her pre-shoot routine. The actress posted a selfie from her makeup room as she prepared for an upcoming shoot.

In the selfie, Parineeti was seen sporting a comfy t-shirt while capturing the moment in her mirror. Along with the image, she wrote, “Chalo Shoot.” On the work front, Parineeti Chopra, cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is currently filming the second schedule of an untitled drama.

In addition to this, the actress is gearing up for her role in the highly anticipated thriller “Sanki,” directed by Anurag Singh, where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan. The ‘Jabariya Jodi’ actress was last seen in “Amar Singh Chamkila,” a biopic directed by Imtiaz Ali, where she starred opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

The film, based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila, featured Parineeti in the role of his second wife, Amarjot. To authentically portray her character, Chopra underwent a significant physical transformation, gaining weight for the role.

The film premiered in Mumbai on April 8, 2024, and was released on Netflix on April 12, receiving widespread attention and acclaim.

IANS

