Mamata Banerjee faces all-round criticisms over her comments on Maha Kumbh

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Feb 18: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, faced all-round criticisms for her comments describing “Maha Kumbh” at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh as “Mrityu Kumbh”.

According to the chief whip of BJP’s legislative party in the West Bengal Assembly, Shankar Ghosh, the Chief Minister’s comments are grave insults to the religious rituals of Hindu religion.

“From the nature of politics that is being pursued by Trinamool Congress, it is evident that the current West Bengal government is pursuing an anti-Hindu policy. It is easy to attack the Hindus since they do not generally react. But now since the Hindus have started reacting, the Chief Minister is scared,” Ghosh said.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya said that the Chief Minister’s comment on Maha Kumbh is an insult to the entire Indian culture. “No one in the country can tolerate this. She should apologise publicly for her comments,” he added.

Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, General Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, said that the entire saint committee from the Hindu religion is condemning the comments of the Chief Minister.

“She is scared of the uprising of the Hindu religion and the enthusiasm of Hindus over Maha Kumbh. She has described Maha Kumbh as Mrityu Kumbh. Now I pray to God that forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal next year turn out to be the Mrityu Kumbh for her party,” he stated.

Mahant Raju Das, priest of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi Temple, said that the comments of the West Bengal Chief Minister about Maha Kumbh are extremely unfortunate.

“For some reason, the leaders of almost all the opposition political parties have started targeting the traditional Hindu religion using Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the shield. Mamata Banerjee should apologise for her comments,” he added.

IANS

India-Qatar relations elevated to Strategic Partnership as PM Modi continues to solidify ties with Middle East nations
