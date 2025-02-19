Three females found dead with slit wrists in Kolkata house

Kolkata, Feb 19: The bodies of three members of a family with their wrists slit were found under mysterious circumstances at their residence in the Tangra area of eastern Kolkata on Wednesday. The deceased included two women and a girl in her teens.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem purposes and after the autopsy report is available it would be clear whether this was a case of suicide or murder, said the officials here. The cops of the local police station have started an investigation into the case.

They questioned the neighbours whether they noticed any unnatural behaviour on the part of the deceased individuals during the last couple of days. The police recovered the bodies in the morning after they reached the residence in connection with an investigation of a road accident.

It is learnt that the husband of one of the two deceased women met with an accident near Ruby Crossing on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass early Wednesday morning. From the identity cards of the husband, the cops attached to the traffic department of the city police came to know of the address at Tangra.

Accordingly, the cops reached the residence at Tangra soon after the accident without being aware that a bigger shock was waiting for them there. On entering the house they found the bodies of the three females with their wrists slit.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, a team of cops from the homicide department of the city police reached the spot. Even the joint commissioner (crime) also arrived at the spot soon. On being questioned by the cops, sources from the city police said, the neighbours so far have informed that they did not notice anything unnatural in the behaviour of the deceased individuals during the last couple of days. More details were awaited as the probe was on.

IANS