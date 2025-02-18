Tuesday, February 18, 2025
SPORTS

Racist chants briefly halt La Liga match

By: Agencies

Madrid, Feb 17: Athletic Bilbao’s game at Espanyol was briefly interrupted because of fans’ racist chants.
The referee activated the anti-racism protocol and stopped the Spanish league match in Barcelona about 20 minutes into the first half.
Athletic forward Iñaki Williams denounced the chants afterward, saying they were targeted at his teammate Maroan Sannadi. Williams has previously been subjected to racist chants at Espanyol.
“People should come to football matches to have a good time,” Williams said. “These types of things can’t be happening.”
The interruption lasted about three minutes and a message was broadcast to fans reminding them about punishment under the law for such chants.
The game ended 1-1, with Oihan Sancet scoring the equalizer in the 77th after Roberto Fernández put the hosts ahead in the 62nd.
The Spanish league is expected to investigate the chants, with Espanyol facing a possible punishment.
The result kept Athletic four points ahead of Villarreal and in the fourth and final Champions League spot. Villarreal was held at home by Valencia on Saturday.

Two reds for Sociedad

Real Sociedad had Igor Zubeldia sent off in the 20th minute and Sheraldo Becker ejected in the 75th in a 3-0 loss at Real Betis. It was the team’s first loss after a three-game winning streak in all competitions. The result left Sociedad in 11th place.

Sevilla wins

Sevilla snapped a three-game winless streak by routing last-placed Valladolid 4-0 with a brace for Juanlu Sánchez. Isaac Romero and Dodi Lukebakio also scored for the visitors, who moved to 12th place. (AP)

Lajong, Mawlai win big
Reds continue title charge; Man Utd’s slide continues
